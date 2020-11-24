Healthy Bile Flow: Is This “Liquid Gold” the Key to Effective Detox?

Microbe Formulas: Meridian, Idaho

Microbe Formulas Experts Explain How a Specific Bile Acids Aids Gut Health

MERIDIAN, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bile, the yellowish-brownish fluid produced by the liver that aids in detoxification, isn’t exactly a hot topic amongst wellness trends. But, according to Dr. Jay Davidson and Dr. Todd Watts, stagnant and poor bile flow is an overlooked root cause of stubborn symptoms and chronic illness.

Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts, founders of the health company Microbe Formulas, explain that people who don’t produce enough bile will have impaired detox. They may experience lingering symptoms, such as bloating, constipation, fatigue, indigestion, and sluggishness. Autoimmune conditions, plus hormonal imbalances like hypothyroidism, are also linked to poor bile flow.

In the article TUDCA Benefits: Linked to Bile, Liver, and Gut Health, Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts say: “Researchers continually study what makes your body tick. What are the root causes of your illness or disease? Many roads seem to lead back to the liver bile duct and digestive health. But the more important question to address is, ‘What can I do or take to improve bile flow and get my liver bile duct healthy?’”

The solution is a bile acid known as Tauroursodeoxycholic acid, or TUDCA. TUDCA is naturally produced in very small amounts in the human body. It also can be taken regularly as a nutritional supplement to help stimulate healthy bile flow and bile ducts.

Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts explain: “It’s tempting to dismiss how potent TUDCA can be for your health if you think of it only in terms of digestion. Stimulating bile flow impacts your health in every area . . . It improves not only your liver, but also your mitochondria, intestines and microbiome, thyroid function, cognitive function, and cardiovascular health. TUDCA is a treasure trove of health rewards.”

What makes Microbe Formulas’ TUDCA supplement unique is how it’s formulated. It’s the only TUDCA supplement combined with a proprietary binder called BioActive Carbon. BioActive Carbon helps maximize the potency and delivery of each capsule’s ingredients to ensure it’s fully active as it reaches the intestines. BioActive Carbon also works to bind and aid in the removal of toxins that your bile is trying to purge.

Dr. Davidson and Dr. Watts call TUDCA “a hidden gem,” especially since “some studies show that TUDCA can help get bile moving 250% more than before.” TUDCA can be an important tool to optimize your detox and wellness efforts.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a supplement company that emphasizes a healthy gut microbiome and detoxification. Microbe Formulas believes clear drainage pathways prepare the body for effective detox without unnecessary health risks. The company’s core values are modeled in its company mission statement: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.”

