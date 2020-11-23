Boxabl Brings Building Construction Into The 21st Century—And It Comes In A Box
November 23, 2020 — Boxabl, a frontier manufacturing technology company that has created the world’s only home building system compatible with scalable factory production, has announced a $50M Regulation D offering to accredited investors. The offer comes in the form of a Convertible note that converts to equity at 25% discount with10% interest. It will convert upon the event an IPO or qualified offering under Regulation A of the Securities Act. Boxabl is extending this offering exclusively to accredited investors.
Affordable housing is on the brink of extinction. The massively outdated, trillion dollar building construction industry is overdue for disruption, as the share of rent-burdened households—those spending 50% or more of monthly income on rent—is reaching obscene heights and rising.
Accessory Dwelling Units have been one such source of disruption, popularized recently by complementary changes in legislation and the new pressures of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. The effects of the pandemic have been two-fold: more home-owners face economic insecurity, and more people want flexible living quarters—to earn extra rental income, to enjoy a separate workspace, or to offer separate housing quarters to an aging loved one or early-career adult child.
Revolutionizing the ADU movement is Boxabl, the first company of its kind to engineer scalable, precision factory technology to build better homes in half the time and for half the cost of traditional construction. “If we start building houses the way we build everything else,” says Paolo Tiramani, CEO of Boxabl, “we would, without exaggeration, improve the quality of life for billions of people.” In fact, the Boxabl Casita recently caught the attention of Ben Carson, the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.
For Boxabl, improvements to quality of life are already underway, having generated $1 billion worth of reservations on their unit, the Casita, through 20,000 potential customers in the year following the unit’s announcement. In addition, two purchase orders for the delivery of 156 Casita units to the United States Federal Government have totaled $9M in revenue. Expectations of sizable subsequent contracts upon delivery loom large.
The Casita unit flaunts industry-leading luxury; a full-amenity studio set up that offers storm, water, and wind resistance for only $50,000. But Boxabl’s innovation far exceeds unit design. Their system, protected by 14+ patent filings with more on the way, employs groundbreaking foldable technology, dramatically lowering shipping costs and allowing user-directed, on-site configuration. Boxabl units can be combined, stacked, and connected to create any building style—residential, commercial, high rise, multifamily, apartment, disaster relief and recovery housing, and more.
In collaboration with Porsche Consulting Inc., Boxabl has designed and implemented their new flagship factory in Las Vegas—a 150,000 square foot space which will enable us to produce up to 5,000 Casita units per year. On the company’s horizon is a factory franchise business model, achieving international expansion through partnering franchisees. “Our goal is to establish a factory in every country,” says Tiramani. “We’ve engineered a product fit for any climate on the planet.” Already, 100+ potential partners across almost every major country have expressed interest.
Boxabl’s Regulation D offer is an invitation to accredited investors to take part in what is positioned to be a historic industry shift. If Boxabl issues equity securities in a registered offering, or an offering qualified under Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1993, the purchaser’s Notes will automatically convert to qualified financing at a price equal to 75% of the per share price. “Boxabl began with one goal: to offer home owners a better option,” says Tiramani. “We look forward to continuing our mission in good company.”
About Boxabl
Boxabl is a construction technology company that’s bringing building construction in line with modern manufacturing processes. Founded in 2017 by Paolo and Galiano Tiramani, Boxabl uses the best-in-industry, automobile-style manufacturing to make better homes, faster, for a fraction of the cost. Boxabl creates deployable, luxury room modules that can be delivered to your backyard in a box and installed in under an hour. The Boxabl team continues to pursue their core mission of making affordable, inspirational housing accessible on a worldwide scale.
Disclaimer
BOXABL IS CONSIDERING UNDERTAKING AN OFFERING OF SECURITIES UNDER TIER 2 OF REGULATION A. NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED, AND IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY THE SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED UNTIL THE OFFERING STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SEC HAS BEEN QUALIFIED BY THE SEC. ANY SUCH OFFER MAY BE WITHDRAWN OR REVOKED, WITHOUT OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND, AT ANY TIME BEFORE NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE GIVEN AFTER THE DATE OF QUALIFICATION. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND.
