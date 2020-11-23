Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Snook seasonal closure in Gulf starts Dec. 1

The recreational harvest season for snook closes Dec. 1 in Gulf state and federal waters, including Monroe County and Everglades National Park, and will remain closed through Feb. 28, 2021, reopening to harvest March 1, 2021. Anglers may continue to catch and release snook during the closed season.

Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line through Gordon Pass in Collier County (includes Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County) through May 31, 2021, in response to the impacts of red tide. Snook also has a regular season closure in the Gulf that runs May 1 through Aug. 31.

The Commission is expected to review updated monitoring data and consider future management options for this area in early 2021.

Regular season closures are designed to help conserve the species during vulnerable times such as cold weather. Atlantic state and federal waters, including Lake Okeechobee and the Kissimmee River, will be closed Dec. 15 through Jan. 31, 2021, reopening to harvest Feb. 1, 2021.

Visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook” for more information on snook. Improve data and report your catch on the Angler Action Foundation iAngler app at AnglerActionFoundation.com.

Snook seasonal closure in Gulf starts Dec. 1

