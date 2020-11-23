Retail Entrepreneur Mitch Gould Launches New Enterprise: Consumer Products International

Nutritional Products International's New Sister Company Expands Retail Landscape for Gould’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform to Include all Types of Consumer Goods

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- No one knows the retail industry better than Mitch Gould, founder of Nutritional Products International, who is now launching Consumer Products International.

“We are expanding into all types of retail manufacturers that have consumer goods they want Americans to buy,” Gould said. “At NPI, we specialize with health and wellness brands, but I have three decades of retail experience that spans all types of consumer products, such as lawn and garden, beverages, hardware, and sports nutrition.”

CPI will work with all consumer goods, including home improvement, housewares, sporting goods, consumer electronics, grocery, office supplies, pet supplies, consumer packaged goods, and pool and patio.

The Boca Raton-based CPI will work closely with brand developers, manufacturers, and retail outlets to ensure a smooth transition from product launch through consumer purchase. Just like NPI, CPI’s full-service agency will offer a turnkey product launch infrastructure that provides clients with all the services they need to sell their brands in the U.S.

Gould said CPI will offer all the benefits of NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform to its clients. The “Evolution of Distribution” covers all aspects of successfully entering the U.S. market:

Speed to Market/Sales Velocity

Procurement of Purchase Orders

Marketing and Promotion of Brand to Consumers and Retailers

Trademarking/Brand Protection

Claims and Regulatory Review

Warehousing

National Network of Powerbrokers

Product Line Evaluation

Public Relations Campaign

Social Media Influencers

“I developed the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ to create a turnkey operation that offers a cost-effective product launch program that can help all kinds of retail brands,” Gould said.

Gould’s executive team at NPI will also oversee CPI.

Jeff Fernandez, a former buyer from Amazon and Walmart, is NPI’s president, and Kenneth E. Collins, who worked as a director of sales for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, the world’s largest sports performance nutrition, is the new executive vice president.

When Fernandez worked at Amazon, he helped the online giant expand beyond books and electronics.

"Back in the early 2000s, Amazon was only selling books and electronics when I had to stock the virtual shelves with new products," Fernandez said.

Gould and Collins worked with Fernandez to place about 200 products on Amazon.

“Jeff, Ken, and I are a ‘powerhouse trifecta’ with close to 75 combined years of retail experience,” Gould said. “With the ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform and the powerhouse trifecta management team, the future of 2021 looks promising.”

MORE ON CPI AND ITS FOUNDER

CPI is a privately-held company specializing in the distribution of consumers, such as lawn and garden, home improvement, housewares, sporting goods, consumer electronics, grocery, office supplies, and pet supplies. CPI is the sister company of NPI, which offers a unique, proven approach for health and wellness product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of CPI and NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market — the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

