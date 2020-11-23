Research Wonks Hosts Ad Measurement NEXT: The Future of Marketing ROI, Sponsored by DISQO

Marketing ROI Measurement Challenges to be Discussed by Industry Thought Leaders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Wonks , the premier industry forum for professionals in media and advertising research, analytics and data science, today announces its inaugural event, Ad Measurement NEXT , sponsored by DISQO , the fast-growing first-party consumer insights platform researchers are turning to for ethically sourced opinion and behavioral data. At the event, industry thought leaders will discuss innovative strategies for brands, agencies and media companies to measure digital advertising effectiveness in the face of new identity, privacy and technology challenges.



What: Ad Measurement NEXT: The Future of Marketing ROI

Who: Research Wonks & DISQO

When: Wednesday, December 2nd, 1-2:30 pm ET

Where: Virtual, register here

The pandemic has dramatically accelerated consumers’ migration to digital media and e-commerce, and marketers are challenged to adjust their strategies to meet their customers where they are. Other developments including the demise of the cookie, new data privacy laws and rising consumer expectations for transparency and choice in how their data is accessed by marketers are making things even more complicated. Focusing on what companies should do to ensure their ads are making a valuable impact during this uncertain transition, and beyond, Research Wonks and DISQO are convening a panel of industry experts for an informative and interactive summit on advertising ROI measurement.

“Savvy brands realize that the key to their success is how well they know and understand their customers and their advertising ROI, but they also recognize that future-proofing their consumer identity strategy may not be quickly or easily fixed,” says Rick Bruner, CEO & Head Wonk, Research Wonks. “Our esteemed panelists, each an admired innovator in media research, will tackle the issues head on to explore available options. This event is an opportunity for attendees to get ready and equipped with immediate, actionable insights for the future.”

In an innovative virtual conference design, attendees can expect important information on new options for measurement that they should plan to explore in 2021, next-step guidance for post-cookie strategies, and highly interactive problem-solving with peers in moderated breakout roundtable discussions.

Participating panelists:

Rick Bruner, CEO & Head Wonk, Research Won ks

Anna Klayman, VP Enterprise Growth, 1-800-FLOWERS

Paul Donato, Chief Research Officer, Advertising Research Foundation

Stefan Tournquist, SVP of Research and Learning, Econsultancy

Neala Brown, Global Head of Mx Measurement, Havas Media

Gaurav Shirole, Head of Ad Measurement, Roku

Joel Rubinson, President, Rubinson Partners

Bryon Schafer, SVP of Research, Vevo

Josh Chasin, Chief Measurability Officer, Video Amp

Stephen Jepson, EVP of Ad Effectiveness, DISQO

“We’re honored to support this creatively configured and vital problem solving discussion for the industry with Research Wonks. It’s imperative that brands, agencies and media companies have the necessary strategies, tools and platforms to know their audiences and measure the ROI of their campaigns in a complete, ethical and future-proofed way,” says Anne Hunter, VP Product Marketing, DISQO. “Consumer behavior including purchasing behavior, engagement with brands and media consumption is transforming at an accelerated pace thanks to the pandemic, making the issues we’ll discuss at Ad Measurement NEXT absolutely critical.”

About DISQO

DISQO is a next-generation consumer-first insights platform that delivers unprecedented data and analytics to the market research industry. The company powers insights professionals and marketers with automated solutions that drive consumer research and improve ad effectiveness. Today, DISQO delivers an accurate and complete view of the consumer journey via technology built on the foundation of first-party research from millions of engaged consumers. By engaging consumers who choose to share their attitudes and behaviors, DISQO captures the highest quality data, empowering its clients to make confident decisions. Founded in 2015, DISQO is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has over 160 employees. To learn more about DISQO, please visit https://www.disqo.com/ .

About Research Wonks

Research Wonks is the premier industry discussion forum for media and advertising research, analytics and data science. Founded 15 years ago by Rick Bruner, it embodies the best of the internet's spirit of collective wisdom and community support for market researchers and marketing scientists. Membership is free for qualified professionals at www.researchwonks.com .