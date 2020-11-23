Juvare Pledges Cash Donation to the Our Time Has Come Scholarship Fund at Syracuse University

The gift will help provide more opportunities for Black and Latino students to attend Syracuse University

/EIN News/ -- Syracuse, NY, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A company led by Syracuse University alumnus that specializes in emergency preparedness and response technology is now helping diverse young men and women realize their dream of a college education.

This comes in the form of a cash donation to the Our Time Has Come (OTHC) scholarship fund by Juvare, which makes software that helps corporations, hospitals, government agencies and municipalities with emergency management and response. The gift is latest in support of Forever Orange: The Campaign for Syracuse University’s $1.5 billion goal, and will support the creation of Our Time Has Come Scholarship. Launched in 1987, the Our Time Has Come Scholarship is the largest scholarship fund benefitting Black and Latino students at Syracuse University.

For Juvare, it’s another example of how the company is giving back, especially during challenging times, with recognition that a college education and workplace experience is vital for success. Case in point: Juvare continues to offer internships to students, realizing the importance of the workplace experience.

To date, over 1,500 OTHC scholarships have been awarded, creating opportunities for many young men and women. Among them, Juvare SVP of Software Engineering Reggie Acloque, an OTHC scholar from the Class of ‘99.

“At Juvare, we understand the power of a scholarship, especially one that helps drive inclusion, diversity, equity and access,” said Acloque. “Personally, for me, the Our Time Has Come scholarship afforded me the opportunity to both finance and finish my education at SU. We view this scholarship as a way that we can pay it forward by contributing to a student’s academic & leadership development, helping them excel in their field of study, and providing a richer and fulfilling student experience, without the additional stress of financial burdens.”

“We value diversity at Juvare and are constantly striving to be better,” remarked Juvare President and CEO Bob Watson ’79. “We realize the importance of a Syracuse University education and take pride in being able to make this dream a reality for underserved students through the Our Time Has Come scholarship.”

“Juvare’s generous gift to the Our Time Has Come scholarship fund will benefit many talented and deserving students for many years to come,” said Rachel Vassel, assistant vice president in the Office of Multicultural Advancement. “It’s rewarding and enriching that great alumni like Bob and Reggie are literally giving back, and I’m especially pleased that this comes from a former OTHC scholarship recipient.”

For the academic year 2020-2021, almost 90 students were awarded OTHC scholarships. “When companies like Juvare work together with us to equip students of color to be successful, there is no stopping them,” said Angela Morales-Patterson, Director of Operations and Partnerships in the Office of Multicultural Advancement, who leads corporate relations for the program. “Corporate partnerships like this one will change the world for the better."

About Forever Orange

Orange isn’t just our color. It’s our promise to leave the world better than we found it. Forever Orange: The Campaign for Syracuse University is poised to do just that. Fueled by 150 years of fearless firsts, together we can enhance academic excellence, transform the student experience and expand unique opportunities for learning and growth. Forever Orange endeavors to raise $1.5 billion in philanthropic support, inspire 125,000 individual donors to participate in the campaign, and actively engage one in five alumni in the life of the University. Now is the time to show the world what Orange can do. Visit syracuse.edu/foreverorange to learn more.

About Juvare:

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and incident management and response technology. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com/ca/solutions.

About Syracuse University

Syracuse University is a private, international research university with distinctive academics, diversely unique offerings and an undeniable spirit. Located in the geographic heart of New York state, with a global footprint and nearly 150 years of history, Syracuse University offers a quintessential college experience, as well as innovative online learning environments. The scope of Syracuse University is a testament to its strengths. At Syracuse University, we offer a choice of more than 200 majors and 100 minors offered through 13 schools and colleges and 18 online degree programs. We have more than 15,000 undergraduates and 7,500 graduate students, more than a quarter of a million alumni in 160 countries and a student population from all 50 U.S. states and 123 countries. For more information, visit syracuse.edu.

