VelocityEHS Announces Total Office Ergonomics Solution to Help Employers Reduce the Physical Risks of Working from Home

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS), and sustainability solutions is helping EHS professionals address and prevent musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) injuries that can occur as many office employees work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. The new managed service program led by its team of board-certified professional ergonomists—the largest team in North America along with optional one-to-one expert remote consultations complement its Humantech® Office Ergonomics software by helping organizations quickly set up and maintain a visible, effective, and proactive office ergonomics process.



MSDs account for 40% of all occupational injuries in the United States costing employers billions annually. In a recent survey of office workers who quickly transitioned to working from home during the pandemic, over 40% expressed concern with their home office setups and reported increased pain and discomfort.

Humantech® Office Ergonomics, a cloud-based software solution by VelocityEHS, reduces employer costs and improves employee productivity by training employees in how to properly adjust their computer workstations, addressing both traditional and home-office ergonomics. VelocityEHS’ new managed service supports the software with full-service office ergonomics program management by the company’s board-certified professional ergonomists. They can analyze software data, determine areas of concerns, suggest ergonomics improvements, and draft communications to increase engagement and usage across the organization. Remote expert consultations are also available to directly assist employees with higher MSD risks who need specific guidance on adjusting their workspaces.

“EHS professionals are busier than ever dealing with pandemic-related issues and protocols in a variety of work environments. Often ergonomics is just one of their many responsibilities. With so many employees now working from home, it’s essential that EHS professionals can continue to help these employees work safely. We have all of the resources to help them do that,” says John Damgaard, CEO, VelocityEHS.

In addition to helping customers with their employees who work from home, VelocityEHS can work with those using the Humantech® Industrial Ergonomics solution to help them identify and reduce musculoskeletal disorder (MSD) injuries in the workplace, freeing up time for EHS professionals to respond to new COVID-19 regulations and initiatives.

