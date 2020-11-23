Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Rackspace Technology to Present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) today announced that Kevin Jones, Chief Executive Officer, and Amar Maletira, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020. Mr. Jones and Mr. Maletira will participate in a fireside chat at approximately 11:00am ET and be available for investor meetings.

For more information, please visit the Events and Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.rackspace.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

IR Contact

Joe Crivelli
Rackspace Technology Investor Relations
IR@rackspace.com

PR Contact

Natalie Silva
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
publicrelations@rackspace.com


Primary Logo

