Latin American Bitcoin Conference Crosses Frontiers Through Digital Experience, Joined By Industry Heavyweights Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Alena Vranova, Alex Gladstein, and Bruce Fenton

/EIN News/ -- Argentina, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference (LABITCONF), the longest running bitcoin and blockchain event in the region, today announced a new round of speakers and agenda topics for their event on Dec 7-12. Despite the global pandemic landscape, LABITCONF will continue to provide quality content on Bitcoin technology, as well as international monetary policies, legal challenges and the most innovative Blockchain implementations.

In LABITCONF’s digital event this year, different technologies and proposals will be combined to make the saying "Not just a conference" a reality. Unlike most virtual events, LABITCONF will include, in addition to regular sessions, five 10-minute videos with exclusive, informative content in a three-dimensional format for attendees to learn and discuss the most important topics in bitcoin and blockchain.

LABITCONF is known for proposing different points of view on issues on the public agenda. The event achieves this by creating a highly curated agenda with industry leaders like Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Alena Vranova, Stephan Livera, Alex Gladstein, Bruce Fenton, Matthew Mežinskis, Griff Green, Jordi Baylina, Aron Coeli, Alejandro Planzas, Rocelo Lopes, Diego Gutierrez Zaldivar, Sergio Lerner, and Adrian Garelik.

Historically the conference has supported the formation and growth of communities in the Latin American region. This year, faithful to its history, dedicated agenda content will be focused on the main communities in the region: Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela, Alianza Blockchain Iberoamérica, Bitcoin Argentina, Fundación Bitcoin Iberoamérica, EspacioBitcoin, and La Bitcoineta. In an effort to make knowledge more accessible, this year’s event will also incorporate introductory content in Spanish for enthusiasts and beginners.

LABITCONF will be defined by 5 themes that structure each day of the conference, followed by a ‘Party on the Moon’ on the sixth day of the event. LABITCONF’s goal is to understand and reflect on how technology continues to evolve and redefine not only finance, but the world as we know it. In addition to the valuable content that characterizes LABITCONF, there will be optional streaming panels and other expert chats.

“The financial chaos that has prevailed in Latin America has made it a revolutionary region in the adoption of new technologies and innovations in cryptocurrencies,” said Rodolfo Andragnes, LABITCONF Chief General Coordinator. “Representatives from Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela will take to the stage to debate multi-sectorally and tell the global audience about the reality of Bitcoin and Blockchain in the region.”

LABITCONF 2020 Agenda Topics include:

Pillars of Bitcoin : The fundamentals of Bitcoin as a crypto asset. Privacy and data. Internet of value and Bitcoin as a time reserve.

: The fundamentals of Bitcoin as a crypto asset. Privacy and data. Internet of value and Bitcoin as a time reserve. Policy and Regulation: Current context, monetary issue and the role of Central Banks. New challenges looming regarding the future of money.

Current context, monetary issue and the role of Central Banks. New challenges looming regarding the future of money. Bitcoin development: What is the roadmap for Bitcoin, how this technology evolves and in what ways the industry is going to change.

What is the roadmap for Bitcoin, how this technology evolves and in what ways the industry is going to change. Decentralized Finance: A tour of the latest in Decentralized Finance (DEFI) and its comparison to Centralized Finance (CEFI). Issues such as decentralized identity will also be addressed.

A tour of the latest in Decentralized Finance (DEFI) and its comparison to Centralized Finance (CEFI). Issues such as decentralized identity will also be addressed. Social impact projects: Community initiatives and concrete cases of how the blockchain is being used to promote positive actions towards a more just society.

LABITCONF invites all public and private institutions, investors, entrepreneurs, and the general public interested in the technical, political, and legal foundations of blockchain technology to attend. The event will explore the impact that cryptocurrencies have on the Latin American and global scene, and their potential for social and financial transformation.

Complimentary pre-registration is available here: www.labitconf.com.

For more information, follow @LABITCONF on social media and use the hashtag #LABITCONF2020 on Twitter.

About LABITCONF

Now in its 8th year, the "Latin American Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference" (LABITCONF), is the oldest and most relevant blockchain event in the region. Year after year 90+ international speakers share their knowledge with attendees from different industries with entrepreneurs and investors from Oceania, Asia and Europe.

This non-profit event is organized annually in different Latin American countries, with the aim of making visible the diverse trajectories and initiatives of local projects that explore decentralized technologies.

LABITCONF has positioned itself as the most prominent Latin American event for the crypto adopter ecosystem. This region has suffered frequent currency crises and abusive capital controls, which is why these countries have been more open to rethinking new alternatives and adopting decentralized technologies through blockchain solutions. LABITCONF has fostered entrepreneurship, growing a network of blockchain communities from several Latin American countries that has led to the start of many large-scale projects.

More about LABITCONF www.labitconf.com

