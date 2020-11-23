Scott’s Cheap Flights Launches Black Friday Sale & Debuts Gift Cards

Save up to 25% on a Premium membership—for yourself or as a gift

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Oregon, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2 million members to exceptional airfare deals, announced today it will offer a one-week long Black Friday sale that kicks off this Tuesday, November 24. The sale will offer up to 25% off Premium memberships and debut all-new SCF gift cards at a special discount price.

Get a head-start on your holiday season by treating yourself or a loved one to a Scott's Cheap Flights Premium Membership with prices up to 25% off! Remember, only Premium members get our best deals—including domestic flights and peak season deals—and most of the deals we’re sending are for travel well into 2021 and on airlines offering free changes.

Upgrade yourself or purchase an SCF gift card for your favorite travel aficionado at the same great price.

Buy one year of Premium membership for $44 (save 10%)

Buy two years of Premium membership for $78 (save 20%)

Buy five years of Premium membership for $183 (save 25%)

Click here to upgrade to a Premium membership or click here to purchase a Scott’s Cheap Flights gift card. The SCF Black Friday sale begins Tuesday, November 24, and ends Tuesday, December 1.

About Scott’s Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members.

Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time. Our members save $550 per ticket on average, and every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who’ve scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email.

