Trading Specialist Lends His Financial Expertise to Investors and Traders in ‘319%’

Understanding and managing financial risk is made simple in Richard Zurekk’s step-by-step, do-it-yourself guidebook

The COVID-19 pandemic has ignited a global desire for financial security and independence, prompting more people to turn toward investments and trades to secure their financial future. Equity and commodities expert Richard Zurekk recognizes the influence sound advice can have on one's monetary goals and is offering his expertise to aid in global financial security. After years of trading futures professionally and personally, he now extends his portfolio of successful methods and behaviors to anyone looking to fine-tune their financial acumen.

In his debut book, “319%,” Zurekk provides a concise, easy-to-follow starting point for mitigating financial risk and building sustainable wealth. His strategies and techniques are well-suited both for novices interested getting started with financial products and seasoned investors looking to improve or expand their toolbox.

Zurekk begins with his ‘rules to trade by,’ outlining how a prepared mindset and financial readiness are key to a successful investing journey. From there, he provides the best approaches to researching, determining risk, gaining perspective, buying and selling along with real-world examples and sample forms to help in the process. For readers with more experience ready to dive into complex markets, Zurekk also includes information on commodities, using wheat and corn as examples.

Through step-by-step instructions and tried-and-true techniques, Zurekk guides readers to approach investing and trading from a methodical and realistic perspective, encourages them to learn from their mistakes and empowers them to trust their decisions. Ultimately, through “319%,” readers can discover a pathway to a stable, profitable financial future.

About the author

Richard Zurekk has 13 years of experience in the financial community, with eight years spent trading futures professionally and personally. He received bachelor’s degrees in history and economics from the University of Manitoba and trained at the Canadian Securities Institute, where he was licensed to trade all financial products publicly offered in Canada (excluding insurance), including futures and options products. Throughout his career, Zurekk has worked with high profile businesses such as the Royal Bank of Canada, TD Canada Trust and two private brokerage firms. He has also provided a commodities-focused radio commentary for five years, which aired across Western Canada and distributes a newsletter where he provides updated analyses and answers questions about complex strategies. To learn more about Zurekk and sign up for his newsletter, please visit zurekk.com.

