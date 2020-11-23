Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 23 November 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,069,923) deaths (49,702), and recoveries (1,747,263) by region:
Central (63,854 cases; 1,181 deaths; 60,120 recoveries): Burundi (662; 1; 549), Cameroon (23,528; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,911; 63; 4,817), Chad (1,642; 101; 1,469), Congo (5,632; 92; 4,891), DRC (12,239; 328; 11,343), Equatorial Guinea (5,130; 85; 4,975), Gabon (9,131; 59; 8,976), Sao Tome & Principe (979; 17; 923)
Eastern (255,819; 4,966; 171,028): Comoros (596; 7; 572), Djibouti (5,668; 61; 5,555), Eritrea (551; 0; 473), Ethiopia (105,785; 1,647; 65,691), Kenya (77,535; 1,380; 51,507), Madagascar (17,341; 251; 16,657), Mauritius (494; 10; 433), Rwanda (5,665; 47; 5,164), Seychelles (163; 0; 159), Somalia (4,445; 113; 3,412), South Sudan (3,047; 60; 2,879), Sudan (16,052; 1,197; 9,737), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (17,968; 172; 8,611)
Northern (687,522; 18,202; 539,354): Algeria (74,862; 2,257; 48,243), Egypt (113,027; 6,548; 101,881), Libya (77,823; 1,089; 48,914), Mauritania (8,130; 169; 7,584), Morocco (324,941; 5,316; 270,457), Tunisia (88,711; 2,821; 62,249), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (861,129; 22,511, 786,881): Angola (14,493; 337; 7,346), Botswana (9,103; 29; 5,534), Eswatini (6,219; 120; 5,858), Lesotho (2,086; 44; 1,276), Malawi (6,003; 185; 5,441), Mozambique (15,037; 124; 13,151), Namibia (13,865; 144**; 13,225), South Africa (767,679; 20,903; 710,099), Zambia (17,424; 357; 16,701), Zimbabwe (9,220; 268; 8,250)
Western (201,599, 2,842; 189,880): Benin (2,916, 43; 2,579), Burkina Faso (2,735; 68; 2,532), Cape Verde (10,276; 104; 9,730), Côte d'Ivoire (21,138; 131; 20,798), Gambia (3,726; 123; 3,582), Ghana (50,874; 323; 49,405), Guinea (12,826; 75; 11,838), Guinea-Bissau (2,421; 43; 2,255), Liberia (1,551; 82; 1,331), Mali (4,255; 145; 3,024), Niger (1,368; 70; 1,166), Nigeria (66,383; 1,167; 62,076), Senegal (15,882; 330; 15,488), Sierra Leone (2,405; 74; 1,828), Togo (2,843; 64; 2,248)
**Official source has reduced the number of deaths for Namibia.