TWRA Announces Application for Grants Toward Hispanic Communities to Engage in Fishing

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is announcing it is accepting grant applications for fishing programs, activities, and classes which bring fishing programs to educate and engage Hispanic communities.

The George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund was established in 2014 by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF). With the help of generous donations by Bass Pro Shops founder and CEO Johnny Morris and other organizations, the fund has continued to grow and expand nationally.

Fishing provides an activity for the entire family. The grant program is a part of the TWRA’s continued efforts to increase participation and opportunities in fishing.

To be eligible for the funding, programs must be ethnically inclusive. The program will encourage focus in urban and large population centers of the state.

The program will introduce fishing and/or boating to families. Programs will develop hands-on fishing skills and conservation and promote good stewardship toward Tennessee’s aquatic resources. The program runs Feb. 1 until Nov. 1, 2021.

Grant applications are available on the TWRA website in the Fishing section. To learn more about the program, contact Mike Parsley, Assistant Chief, Division Outreach & Communications at mike.parsley@tn.gov or (615) 781-5272. Applications may be emailed to mike.parsley@tn.gov by Dec. 4, 2020.

Proposals will be reviewed by the TWRA staff and submitted to RBFF. The RBFF Advisory Board will choose the final grant recipients by Jan. 15, 2021.

