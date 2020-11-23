All Lanes of Interstate 90 Reopened in Erie County

​All westbound and eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 are reopened in Springfield Township, Erie County. All ramps and exits for Route 6N (Exit 3, West Springfield/Cherry Hill) are reopened as well.

Work on the reconstruction of the first three miles of I-90 is nearly complete for the year. Motorists may encounter some temporary, daylight lane restrictions next week as the contractor finishes some project clean work.

Information on the project is available online at www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Erie County box then choosing the Interstate 90 Reconstruction tile.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

