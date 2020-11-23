Bill Lockyer’s Favorite Mystery Novels with Memorable Attorney General and District Attorney Characters
Bill Lockyer’s Favorite Mystery Novels with Memorable Attorney General and District Attorney CharactersSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people draw their ideas and assumptions of attorneys, especially those on the side of law enforcement, from fiction. Attorney Bill Lockyer enjoys reading mystery novels and the former state Attorney General enjoys the often engaging though not always accurate portrayals of attorney generals (AG) and district attorneys (DA).
Perhaps one of the memorable fictional attorney generals such as Rev. Roy Foltrigg in John Grisham's "The Client," says Bill Lockyer. The author paints the attorney as a Bible-obsessed, hard-nosed attorney willing to flout the law he was hired to preserve. This portrayal works well in the storyline as a thwart for the Sways, but also provides, oddly, a central figure for every reader to hate.
Writers usually develop district attorney characters though. Typically, crimes get punished at the local level, explains Bill Lockyer. Since the majority of mystery novels revolve around a murder plot, it falls into a local jurisdiction unless the murders take place in multiple states, making it a federal crime.
Fictional attorney Perry Mason often went up against savvy district attorneys. Author Erle Stanley Gardner created Hamilton Burger, an honest yet stubborn Los Angeles DA, who never wins when pitted against Mason, Bill Lockyer said. Introduced in 1935’s “The Case of the Counterfeit Eye,” poor Burger inevitably tries the wrong person for the crime, consistently getting his cases dismissed by a fair-minded judge. While he wants to honestly close cases, the police with whom he works lack in tenacity to ferret out the truth, and his voir dire leaves a bit to be desired.
The partnership of authors James Patterson and Maxine Paetro gives readers the powerful, smart team of the Women’s Murder Club, four female friends, and work colleagues who work together to solve crimes that baffle others. One of the four central characters, DA Yuki Castellano, uses brains, savvy, reason, and logic to problem solve and solve mysteries with her best friends, a reporter, a medical examiner, and a police detective. Bill Lockyer says Patterson and Paetro provide one of the few positive portrayals of a DA or AG in modern fiction.
Of the three portrayals, the latter comes closest to reality. Although AGs and DAs do not typically win every case, they would also not lose every time as Burger does although Gardner’s writings never reveal his win-loss record against other attorneys, says Bill Lockyer. The win-loss record of an AG or DA helps them keep their job. They must win cases to remain employed, so the ineptitude of Foltrigg and Burger doesn’t jibe with reality. Castellano’s character provides the other extreme of a crusading DA who devotes copious out of office time to solving mysteries rather than trying cases. To see a real AG or DA in action, attend a public court case and watch quietly, Bill Lockyer suggests. Their jobs consist mostly of reading thick legal tomes to research existing case law and arguing those points in front of a judge.
