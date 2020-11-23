139 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports - October 2020 Recap
SalesLeads Inc. announced today the October 2020 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry.UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalesLeads Inc announced today the October 2020 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 139 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.
Planned industrial project activity within the sector decreased by 4% from the previous month, and is down 11% YTD from the previous year.
The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.
Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Type
Manufacturing/Production Facilities - 120 New Projects
Distribution and Industrial Warehouse - 63 New Projects
Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Scope/Activity
New Construction - 49 New Projects
Expansion - 40 New Projects
Renovations/Equipment Upgrades - 59 New Projects
Plant Closings - 10 New Projects
Industrial Manufacturing - By Project Location(Top 10 States)
Tennessee - 12
Ohio - 12
Indiana - 8
North Carolina - 8
New York - 8
Ontario - 7
Texas - 7
Michigan - 7
Virginia - 6
Pennsylvania - 5
Largest Planned Project
During the month of October, our research team identified 10 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.
The largest project is owned by General Motors, who is planning to invest $2 billion for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in SPRING HILL, TN. They have recently received approval for the project.
Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects
MICHIGAN:
Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $150 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facilities in LANSING, FLINT, LAKE ORION, ROMULUS, and BROWNS TOWNSHIP in MICHIGAN.
NORTH CAROLINA:
Aerospace company is planning to invest $650 million for the construction of a 1-million sf manufacturing facility in ASHEVILLE, NC.
ONTARIO:
Biotechnology company is planning to invest $500 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades at their processing and laboratory facility in MISSISSAUGA, ON.
ALABAMA:
Automotive parts mfr. is planning to invest $60 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facilities in COTTONDALE, AL and ANNISTON, AL. They have recently received approval for the project.
ARKANSAS:
Industrial air filtration products mfr. is planning for the construction of a 254,000 sf manufacturing, warehouse, and office facility at 3200 Nestle Rd. in JONESBORO, AR. They have recently received approval for the project. They will relocate operations upon completion in early 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA:
Medical device mfr. is planning to invest $36 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility in LIMERICK TOWNSHIP, PA.
QUEBEC:
Aerospace company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their 500,000 sf manufacturing facility and engine maintenance facility in MONTREAL, QC.
SOUTH CAROLINA:
Electrical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $35 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in GOOSE CREEK, SC by 125,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.
VIRGINIA:
Railroad equipment mfr. is expanding and planning to invest $53 million for the renovation of a 127,000 sf manufacturing and office facility in CHESAPEAKE, VA. They have recently received approval for the project.
WEST VIRGINIA:
Ammunition mfr. is planning to invest $22 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility in MONTGOMERY, WV. They have recently received approval for the project. The project includes the future construction of an additional manufacturing facility in MONTGOMERY, WV.
About SalesLeads Inc.
Since 1959, SalesLeads, based out of Jacksonville, FL has been providing Industrial Project Reports on companies that are planning significant capital investments in their industrial facilities throughout North America. Our professional research team identifies new construction, expansion, relocation, major renovation, equipment upgrades, and plant closing project opportunities so that our clients can focus sales and marketing resources on the target accounts that have an impending need for their products, services, and indirect materials.
Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:
Industrial Manufacturing
Plastics
Food and Beverage
Metals
Power Generation
Pulp Paper and Wood
Oil and Gas
Mining and Aggregates
Chemical
Research and Development
Distribution and Supply Chain
Pipelines
Pharmaceutical
Industrial Buildings
Waste Water Treatment
Data Centers
Evan Lamolinara / Cherise Kennerley
SalesLeads Inc
+1 847-312-1367
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn