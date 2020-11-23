“Road to Gameday” Restaurant Week Highlights More Than 40 Diverse-Owned, Local Eateries Across Tampa Bay Area

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of the upcoming Super Bowl LV, the Business Connect program is hosting a one-of-a-kind restaurant week. From Dec. 4-13, foodies across the Tampa Bay area and beyond are invited to participate in the “Road to Gameday” Restaurant Week event, which will highlight more than 40 diverse-owned restaurants in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco Counties. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Feeding Tampa Bay in support of the fight against hunger in our community. The complete list of participating restaurants can be found HERE.

“The Business Connect program is proud to announce the addition of ‘Road to Gameday’ Restaurant Week as a new event for Super Bowl LV,” said B.J. Waymer, NFL Business Connect. “The last seven months have challenged many independent business owners. Restaurant Week creates an opportunity for us to recognize the talents of local, diverse restaurateurs in Tampa and shine a spotlight on them that will direct additional traffic to their businesses.”

Unfortunately, the restaurant industry has been hit hard by the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, especially small businesses. Organizers are hopeful this event will help boost the community’s local establishments through this unprecedented time.

“We know local, diverse-owned restaurants have struggled this year, and our team wants to be part of the solution to help get them back on their feet,” said LaKendria Robinson, Director, Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Business Connect and Community Outreach. “We hope by leveraging our Host Committee brand and the NFL’s Business Connect program, we can increase exposure and drive business to the 40 participating restaurants. We couldn’t be more excited!”

Participating restaurants meet the following criteria: 51% women, minority, veteran, or LGBTQ+ owned and located in the previously listed counties in the Tampa Bay area. Additionally, each one has high public satisfaction ratings on reputable dining review sites. Each participating restaurant will feature a special pre-fixe menu from which patrons can select, in addition to their standard menu.

There are multiple opportunities to speak with event organizers and select restaurants leading up to the event and throughout the week-long festivities.

For questions about the event, please contact Brooke Skelley by phone at 843.455.2917 or by email at BSkelley@TampaBayLV.com.

Interested media should contact Kendra Cummings by phone at 813.321.3312 or by email at Kendra@ConsultVistra.com.

Stay up to date on this event by visiting the 2020 Super Bowl LV Host Committee website at RoadtoGamedayEats.com. Join the conversation on social media at Facebook.com/TampaBayLV, Twitter.com/TampaBayLV and Instagram.com/TampaBayLV.

About Business Connect Program:

Business Connect is the NFL’s special event supplier diversity and inclusion program. In partnership with the Tampa Bay Super Bowl LV Host Committee, the Super Bowl LV Business Connect program will work proactively to create opportunities for experienced, qualified and certified business owners from local, diverse communities to compete for contracting opportunities related to NFL signature events. In addition to contracting opportunities, the Business Connect program offers networking, educational and business development opportunities to encourage greater business success for each participant. The programming includes a Playbook Workshop series to help vendors prepare for participation in the Super Bowl bidding process and a professional development workshop series focused on new business strategies that help businesses to enhance and manage company growth. Networking opportunities bring together Business Connect vendors and procurement executives from leading local corporations.

Attachment

Kendra Cummings Vistra Communications 8133213312 kendra@consultvistra.com