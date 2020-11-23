Thales Appoints Chris Pogue as New Managing Director of Canadian Defence & Security Business

Industry veteran Chris Pogue has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Thales Canada – Defence & Security.

For more than 50 years, customers including Canada’s Department of National Defence and the Canadian Coast Guard have relied on Thales as a prime contractor and long-term partner enabling the Canadian Armed Forces and other defence entities to achieve mission success.

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thales Canada – Defence and Security welcomes Chris Pogue as its new Managing Director. Chris replaces Jerry McLean, who announced his retirement effective November 16, 2020. Before joining Thales, Chris was President of MDA Government, where he was responsible for the company’s Defence, Earth Observation Systems, Enterprise IT and Government Space Robotics lines of business.

In addition to executive roles with MDA Government, General Dynamics Mission Systems and CAE Defence and Professional Services, Chris spent over 20 years with the Royal Canadian Air Force. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and a Master’s of Science in Physics and Oceanography from Royal Roads Military College, as well as executive education at the University of York, University of Liverpool and Harvard Business School.

With approximately 250 defence and security employees from coast to coast, including over 200 employees in the Ottawa region, Chris will lead the organization’s maritime, sea, land, optronics and air programs, including the 35-year, $5.2 billion CAD AJISS contract for the Royal Canadian Navy, currently underway.

“Thales is a trusted prime contractor and proven industry leader that is delivering at the highest levels to help the armed forces and coast guards prepare for, achieve and maintain tactical superiority and strategic independence over any form of threat,” said Chris Pogue, Managing Director, Thales Canada – Defence & Security. “As a strong partner to Canadian SMEs and our domestic innovation ecosystem, I look forward to leveraging Thales Canada’s leadership in digital transformation and next generation decision systems to enable our customers to make the tomorrow possible, today.”

With defence activities in the naval, maritime, ground and air domains, Thales Canada – Defence & Security partners with over 500 Canadian businesses, creating national economic impact of more than $140 million annually. In support of Canada’s digital transformation, Thales is committed to the development of innovative Canadian technologies and made-in-Canada defence and security solutions.

A Canadian leader in research and technology, Thales Canada combines over 50 years of experience with the talent of more than 2,500 skilled people located coast-to-coast. With revenues of over $800 million, Thales Canada offers leading capabilities in the defence, urban rail, civil aviation, digital identity and security sectors, meeting the most complex needs and requirements of its customers across all operating environments.



Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto over 12 months).



Thales is investing in particular in digital innovations — connectivity, Big Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity — technologies that support businesses, organisations and governments in their decisive moments.

