CMLS Financial announces appointment of Pierre Bergevin as Senior Vice President and Head of National Advisory

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMLS Financial, one of Canada’s largest commercial real estate finance companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pierre Bergevin as Senior Vice President and Head of National Advisory. Pierre will lead our commercial real estate advisory business across Canada and will be based in our Toronto office. Pierre has more than 30 years of executive and international experience within the commercial real estate industry including most recently in his role as Managing Partner at a global real estate advisory firm.



This appointment will enhance and support CMLS growth in Canada and the company’s continued commitment to, and investment in, the Canadian commercial real estate market.

“CMLS Financial has a 45+ year history of providing commercial lending services to real estate investors throughout Canada,” says Sam Brown, Senior Vice President, at CMLS Financial. “We are excited to welcome Pierre to the team. His extensive leadership experience, deep relationships, community and client-centric approach and demonstrated success in building businesses complement our strong entrepreneurial culture and enhance our coast to coast service capabilities.”

“CMLS is the perfect environment in which to grow a high-performance financial advisory platform,” says Pierre. “I look forward to expanding the business and creating enhanced value for our clients.”

About CMLS Financial

CMLS Financial is one of Canada’s largest independently owned mortgage lenders, with nine offices across the country. Founded in 1974, the company provides a wide range of commercial lending services, residential mortgages, and institutional services. For more information, visit www.cmls.ca