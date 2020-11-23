ESG Research Finds Strong Traction for XDR to Automate SOC Decision Making

93% plan XDR investments in next 12 months as organizations grapple with deficiencies in threat detection and response

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new survey from ESG, sponsored by Hunters and other technology vendors on the impact of XDR (Extended Detection & Response) in modern SOC, 1 highlights opportunities to automate and enhance SOC decision making as organizations grapple with inadequate tools and processes to effectively manage threat detection and response.



XDR adoption is moving fast, with 93% of respondents already working on an XDR project or planning an XDR investment in the next 12 months.

Hunters , an Israeli cybersecurity pioneer in the space of open XDR, will deliver the research findings through an eBook, “ The Impact of XDR in the Modern SOC ,” available for download at no cost.

The data pinpoints the opportunities that are driving the rapid uptake of XDR technology to enhance enterprise threat detection and response:

XDR, the new SOC hub. 38% of respondents using or considering XDR expect XDR to provide a centralized hub for security operations

38% of respondents using or considering XDR expect XDR to provide a centralized hub for security operations Modernization of SOC security analytics . 58% of respondents using or considering XDR see enhancing, aggregating and improving security analytics capabilities as an important role of XDR

. 58% of respondents using or considering XDR see enhancing, aggregating and improving security analytics capabilities as an important role of XDR Improving data pipeline and analytics. 40% of respondents believe they can be more effective if they can better ingest real-time security data and analyze complex attacks across multiple security controls

40% of respondents believe they can be more effective if they can better ingest real-time security data and analyze complex attacks across multiple security controls Detecting complex attacks is top priority. 45% of respondents using or considering XDR see advanced threat detection as their highest priority for XDR

Hunters’ open, knowledge-powered XDR solution addresses all of the requirements identified in the survey and many more. It harnesses threat hunting techniques and machine learning to proactively detect and respond to threats across endpoint, cloud, network, identity, and more. Cloud-delivered, Hunters seamlessly ingests petabytes of organizational data and security telemetry into a data lake and searches for alerts and noisy attack signals, and then uses a proprietary knowledge graph technology to automatically analyze, contextualize, and correlate relevant threat leads. Hunters' XDR provides analysts with bulletproof Attack Stories and decision automation they can rely on, all across the enterprise.

“The results of this survey demonstrate what we’ve been seeing at Hunters all along: security analysts are expecting more out of SOC technology today, and rightfully so,” said Uri May, co-founder and CEO of Hunters. “That the majority of enterprises are planning to invest in XDR in the coming year is especially telling and gratifying as it underscores that Hunters is in a sector poised for rapid growth.”

Click here to receive the eBook, “ The Impact of XDR in the Modern SOC ,” available for download on December 1st. To learn more about Hunters’ open, knowledge-powered XDR w atch a demo to see how Hunters’ XDR delivers high-fidelity Attack Stories.

About Hunters

Hunters' open XDR is built to empower SOC teams with an automated decision support system they can rely on, while optimizing use of the existing security stack. Hunters flexibly integrates with your security tools to extract threat signals across endpoints, cloud, email, network and more. By leveraging a proprietary knowledge graph technology, Hunters effectively contextualizes and correlates both high fidelity and low fidelity threat signals into actionable findings. Hunters’ XDR enables analysts to answer the three biggest questions around detection and response - Is this signal malicious? What actually happened here? What did I miss?

Learn more at Hunters.AI .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Deb Montner, Montner Tech PR

(203) 226-9290

dmontner@montner.com

1 Source: ESG eBook, The Impact of XDR in the Modern SOC, November 2020.