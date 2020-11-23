North America Chlorinated Paraffin Market Anticipated to Garner a Revenue of $748 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.7% - [275 pages] Exclusive Report by Research Dive

North America chlorinated paraffin market is going to witness a massive growth during the forecast period. US will dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a report titled “North America chlorinated paraffin Market by Product Type (Short-chain (less than 40%, 40%-70% and more than 70%), medium-chain (less than 40%, 40%-70% and more than 70%) and long-chain (less than 40%, 40%-70% and more than 70%)), by Application (Lubricating Additives, Plastics, Rubber, Paints, Metal Working Fluids, and Adhesives) - North Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025”

The North America chlorinated paraffin market size was $599 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $748 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

Country-wise Analysis

North America chlorinated paraffin market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, based on country. The U.S. will create many investment opportunities in upcoming years. This is because of its growing construction sector, growing economy, and increasing purchasing power. The popularity of the white building material, fueled by its diverse and specialized applications, is another driving factor of the market.

Key Segments of the Market

The report divided the market into different segments based on product, medium-chain, long-chain, application, country.

• Based on product type, the chlorinated paraffin market is divided into short-chain, medium-chain, and long-chain. Based on chlorine content, each product type is further segmented into less than 40%, 40%–70%, and more than 70%.

• Medium-chain chlorinated paraffin is predicted to garner the highest revenue during the forecast period. This growth is mainly attributed to its applicability as substitute to short-chain chlorinated paraffins in many industries.

• Lubricating additives and metal working fluids are the two most significant market segments. Both the segments are anticipated to generate considerably higher growth rates during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Chlorinated paraffin are flame retardant and they possess low-temperature strength. It also increases the flexibility of the materials. They are compatible with oils, viscous nature, and property of emancipating hydrochloric acid at high temperatures. Moreover, they improve the resistance to water and chemicals, which is most suitable when they are used as coatings for industrial flooring, in marine paints, swimming pools, and vessels.

Strict regulations related to the usage of short-chain chlorinated paraffin in many regions and availability of substitutes will act as the main restraining factor behind the market growth.

Key Market Players

The report also profiles the key players of the chlorinated paraffin market of North America. They include

• Caffaro Industries

• Ajinomoto Fine-Techno

• JSC Kaustik

• Petroleum Additives

• Ferro Corporation

• Dover Chemical

• Pioneer Americas

• INOVYN ChlorVinyls

