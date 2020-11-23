Agile Therapeutics to Participate in the 32nd Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2020.



The pre-recorded fireside chat is accessible through the Investors section of the Agile Therapeutics website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. The recording will be available at 10:00am ET today through Thursday, December 3, 2020.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol) transdermal system is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.

Contact:

Matt Riley

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

mriley@agiletherapeutics.com