CloudBolt Software Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™ for Two Years in a Row

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions, today announced it has been ranked number 199 on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 26th year. CloudBolt grew 612% in the ranking period, which encompasses 2016-2019. This is the second year in a row CloudBolt has placed on this list, ranking 242 in 2019. In addition to this ranking from Deloitte, CloudBolt ranked 780 on the 2020 Inc. 5000 .



CloudBolt’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Kukowski credits strong demand for company’s cloud management and integration solutions, strong customer satisfaction, and expanding partner ecosystem for the company’s 612% revenue growth.

"CloudBolt is honored to once again earn a place on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list,” Kukowski said. “As enterprises make hybrid cloud and multi-cloud the centerpiece of their digital transformation journey, they continue to grapple with the significant challenges around shadow IT, lack of visibility, and integration complexity. With our award-winning cloud management platform, and recent acquisitions of SovLabs and Kumolus, CloudBolt offers the most comprehensive set of solutions to help enterprises improve their cloud automation, cost management, security, and governance initiatives. We look forward to working closely with our customers and partners as they continue to advance digital transformation in 2021 and beyond.”

About Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 26th year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US 50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US 5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise leader in cloud management and integration solutions. Our products are simple, so you achieve unrivaled time-to-value; our knowledge is deep, so you have a trusted cloud partner for your journey; our teams are obsessed with your success, so you become the enterprise IT hero. Today, CloudBolt’s award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed in enterprises worldwide for hybrid cloud. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software is an Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 company, winner of the 2020 CODiE awards for cloud management, and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io or follow us on Twitter @CloudBoltSW .

