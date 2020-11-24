Jewish Family Home Care Offers Advice on Keeping Seniors Safe as COVID-19 Cases Rise in Florida

The non-medical home care provider wants to remind seniors in South Florida of the best actions they can take to protect themselves during the ongoing pandemic.

DAVIE, FLORIDA, USA, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in late 2020, senior citizens suddenly find themselves in a vulnerable position once again this year. With Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season fast approaching, Jewish Family Home Care wants to take the opportunity to recommend ways seniors and their families can keep elderly loved ones safe.

As has been the case from the earlier parts of the year, social distancing and wearing masks remain two of the most effective ways to safeguard everyone, but especially seniors. For family members, this means sitting an appropriate distance away and keeping masks on when visiting loved ones. Limit physical contact—such as tapping elbows in lieu of a handshake or hug—and try to keep masks on at all times when not actively eating or drinking.

Regarding meals, it is much safer for seniors to have their groceries delivered at this time than for them to go out to stores themselves. Family members with time to spare should either schedule an extra weekly shopping trip or plan to buy groceries for their elderly loved ones on top of themselves when doing their own shopping.

As for activities, while sheltering in place obviously limits the scope of what seniors can do, it is important that they retain some sort of physical activity in their routine. Even something as simple as getting a socially-distanced walk outside for a breath of fresh air can significantly improve the energy and outlook of seniors that are otherwise confined to indoors. In addition, family members should make an effort to video chat with their elderly loved ones even more than usual, as familiar faces can provide a great deal of comfort during a time of isolation.

From a medical perspective, families should ensure that their seniors continue to take and receive regularly scheduled medications, particularly if family members cannot be there in person to help or remind their loved ones.

It is also important for the elderly to stay in regular contact with their primary care physicians, whether they are perfectly healthy or beginning to feel unwell. Staying in touch can help senior loved ones identify potential complications early on, which may end up saving their life.

