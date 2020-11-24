UK energy technology MOU to support China’s growth in offshore renewables
TUS-ORE Catapult Research Centre and UK Energy Technology Platform join forces to support China’s growth in offshore renewable energy.DELFT, ZUID-HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, November 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TUS-ORE Catapult Research Centre (TORC), a joint venture between the UK’s Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and TUS Wind in China, has joined forces with the UK Energy Technology Platform (ETP), developed by TechnologyCatalogue.com and Carjon-NRG, to support the export of innovative UK technology and expertise.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two organisations will see them jointly promote the development of offshore renewable energy in the UK and China, supporting the “the Belt and Road” strategic cooperation between the two countries.
Kevin Liu, Head of China and Head of Energy Trade Asia Pacific at Scottish Development International (SDI), commented: “I am very excited to see this tie up between TORC and UK ETP, which I believe will help to bring more industry-leading energy technology from Scotland into the China market, and provide a strong springboard for Scottish supply chain companies to win more Chinese business. UK ETP’s user-friendly online platform can offer Chinese operators, developers and contractors a simple way to browse and search for Scottish solutions, while Scottish companies can make good use of TORC’s landing and incubation service to build their China presence in a secure and cost-effective manner.”
David Findlay, TORC’s General Manager, said: “Our collaboration with the UK Energy Technology Platform, which already has an extensive online directory of over 400 marine and energy technologies, will help us to further develop our offering to UK businesses, providing a shop window for UK companies looking to break into the Chinese market. Companies interested in working in China will have the opportunity to be directly promoted through this powerful alliance.”
“We’re excited to work with TORC. In light of current COVID-19, low oil/gas price and energy transition challenges, the need for accelerating effective technology deployment and export has increased significantly. Due to travel and meetings restrictions, suppliers are seeking alternatives to exhibitions and other conventional ways to attract buyers for their technology. The UK Energy Technology Platform makes finding technology for the operators and developers in the energy sector as easy as finding a great restaurant or accommodation online — and provide access to effective support services required to get the technology deployed. It also helps promising UK and Chinese energy suppliers across all facets of the energy sector to showcase their technologies to end-users in the UK, China and across the world,” said Erik Nijveld, Managing Partner, TechnologyCatalogue.com.
Benefits of the MOU and platform include:
- Increase the visibility of emerging, existing and field-proven UK energy technologies in the Chinese market
- Over 400 technologies are already uploaded on the UK ETP and TechnologyCatalogue.com
- Enhance knowledge sharing among the UK Energy Technology Platform members
- Facilitate synergies between technologies and clients
- Provide additional services to help identify and reach the right buyers for their technology
- Highlight the potential for UK and Chinese company collaborations in China
- Highlighting potential UK Inward Investment potential and collaboration
Colin Black, Managing director, Carjon-NRG and UK partner for the UK ETP, commented: “Operators, developers and end-users in the energy industry are keen to innovate, but they often struggle to know which technologies are available, and what has already been used by other operators and developers and in other parts of the world. For most in the energy sector, it can be almost overwhelming and impossible to find what is available quickly. Many may find it challenging to compare and have a clear overview of a technology’s pros and cons and specifications, as well as, any relevant track record and reviews from companies that have already used the technology. Also, people often don’t have the specific technical expertise required to sustainably embed the technology in their business. This is where the MOU between TORC and the UK ETP comes into play, helping increase the visibility of UK technology in China and may also lead to potential Chinese inward investment in the UK."
Joining the platform is simple and free - suppliers can add their technologies and end-users can access the content for FREE. To sign up for an account and join, visit https://uk.energytechnologyplatform.com/
About the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult
ORE Catapult was established in 2013 by the UK Government and is part of a network of Catapults set up by Innovate UK in high growth industries. It is the UK’s leading innovation centre for offshore renewable energy. Independent and trusted, with a unique combination of world-leading test and demonstration facilities and engineering and research expertise, ORE Catapult convenes the sector and delivers applied research, accelerating technology development, reducing risk and cost and enhancing UK-wide economic growth. Active throughout the UK, ORE Catapult has operations in Glasgow, Blyth, Levenmouth, Aberdeen, the Humber, the East of England, the South West and Wales and operates a collaborative research partnership in China. ore.catapult.org.uk
About UK Energy Technology Platform
Recognising the challenge faced by many UK operators and technology end-users, Aberdeen Headquartered Technology Deployment Service Company Carjon-NRG has partnered with TechnologyCatalogue.com to create the UK Energy Technology Platform. This online platform is fully aligned with the Oil & Gas Authority, MER-UK & Net-Zero strategy as set out by the Technology Leadership Board, as well as, Oil & Gas UK Led Energy Transition Roadmap 2035. As such, it will support the industry with the drive to make the most of existing assets while reducing CO2 emissions. It will also support the UK economy through the export of UK technologies and expertise. To learn more, visit https://uk.energytechnologyplatform.com
