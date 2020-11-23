IDG, Inc. Receives 2020 MassTLC Top Tech 50 Award for Company Culture

Award celebrates company efforts around employee satisfaction, work-life balance and physical/mental/emotional well-being during a year full of changes and challenges

Boston, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Data Group, Inc. ( IDG ), is proud to accept the Tech Top 50 award for company culture from MassTLC. The award highlights the efforts made to deepen connections, support employee physical/mental/emotional well-being, as well as maintain an innovative and collaborative culture as employees balanced new challenges and a work from home environment. Each of IDG, Inc.'s three business units—IDC, IDG Communications and IDG Corporate—enhanced initiatives for their business unit, as well as collaborated to unify employees across business units and geographies.



Initiatives Established to Connect & Support Employees in 2020

Together Thursday: These weekly live zoom-sessions began in March 2020 with the goal of promoting ongoing, timely learning and engagement with employees and form a deeper connection to the IDG, Inc. community. Topics varied from working from home tips, to innovative ideas, and recaps from our executive team. After 30 weeks and 21 different topics, employee engagement proved this was a well-received initiative with 3756 employees attending the sessions live (with an additional 513 views on the recordings). Together Thursdays are still going strong.

Intranet Re-Launch: Also in March 2020, the company intranet was relaunched, a project already in the works prior to the pandemic. The timing could not have been more fortuitous to launch a platform for employees to learn best practices from across the organization, hear about big business wins, have online discussions with colleagues and learn about ways colleagues are building morale remotely.

Commitment to Wellness: With employees adjusting to an "everything at home" environment, several wellness programs were launched, including a walking program; virtual yoga, barre and meditation classes; as well as healthy minds programming. Additionally, we offered "summer early release Fridays" where employees could start the weekend a little early.

Ongoing Communication: From newsletters, videos, town halls and beyond, our executives have kept in touch with employees around the globe to maintain engagement, celebrate successes and share company updates.

Growth of Diversity & Inclusion Councils: Beyond the pandemic, social justice became a very important topic of conversation. Each business unit's Diversity & Inclusion Council enhanced their plans to foster conversation and growth, as well as built initiatives for all IDG, Inc. employees. Additionally, we signed MassTLC's Tech Compact for social justice as well as accelerated training for employees so as a company we can do better.

And a Little Fun: IDC employees created a "Together@IDC" video describing how their business was doing during the pandemic. Over 300 employees in 32 countries participated, demonstrating the strong company culture. IDG Communications launched virtual get togethers where employees hosted sessions to teach cooking classes, gardening tips, drawing techniques and the best shows and books to enjoy at home. Friendly virtual competitions, opportunities to give back to the community, and more were celebrated and shared among colleagues.

Messages from IDG, Inc.’s Leadership Team

“At the beginning of 2020 we rolled out our annual plan to the company, excited about the year ahead. Then almost everything changed, except for the resiliency and innovative spirit of our team. I am beyond proud of how quickly our team pivoted, juggled new personal and business challenges, and strengthened our collaborative culture, supporting our clients and each other. Thank you MassTLC for recognizing our team.” - Mohamad Ali, CEO, IDG, Inc.

“With colleagues in over 50 countries it could have been difficult to balance varying rules and restrictions associated with COVID-19. However, our country leadership and collaborative nature allowed our team to apply resources both locally and globally to help our customers understand the impact of the pandemic on IT demand, and strengthen employee relationships globally.” – Crawford Del Prete, President, IDC

“As a global organization employees most often collaborated with colleagues in their region. However, with everyone working remotely, the growth of video calls and weekly Together Thursday sessions, we have never been more connected, enhancing our already strong culture.” – Donna Marr, Chief Accounting Officer, IDG Corporate

“Communication and camaraderie have always been important, but with the change to remote working, they have become even more vital. I have been so impressed with colleagues stepping forward to offer new ideas, share best practices and overall support each other as our worlds completely changed. While there are many accomplishments to be proud of this year, our people have shown an unbreakable spirit and selfless attitude that has been truly inspiring.” – Kumaran Ramanathan, President, IDG Communications, Inc.

