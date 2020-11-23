Cemtrex’s Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) Now Offering Driving EssentialsXE Teen Driver Training on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X

Teens Able to Learn How to Drive at Home Using Next Generation Consoles During Pandemic

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, NY, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today announced its subsidiary Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) is now offering the Driving EssentialsXE program on the newly released Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X platforms, in addition to their full line of simulation training products for schools and public safety organizations.



A recent survey conducted by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association showed that 62% of parents said their child had experienced a COVID-19 related disruption in driver education. With Microsoft and Sony officially launching their latest next-generation consoles this month, it is the ideal time for the Driving EssentialsXE program to help parents bridge the gap in formal training created by the pandemic.

The Driving EssentialsXE program provides the millions of PlayStation and Xbox users with the ability to experience challenging and real-world driving experiences all from the safety of their own home. The in-home use version of VDI’s product portfolio is an immersive driver training program that teaches the critical skills essential to safe driving in an entertaining and engaging way. With 10 in-depth lessons and unlimited free driving, it offers many advanced concepts that are not covered in online or driving school courses including driving in highway, city, residential, rural and off road in adjustable weather conditions. Inclement weather, distracted driving consequences and complex traffic scenarios are normally too dangerous to practice in real life but are covered in Driving EssentialsXE. For $29, the program is available at both the Sony and Microsoft stores.

“With today’s COVID-19 world, there is even less opportunity for teens to get the driver training they require prior to getting behind the wheel,” said Bob Davis, VDI General Manager. “Driving EssentialsXE offers teens a tool to gain real-world experience in the safety of their home. By combining technology with training, we let them face challenging traffic scenarios and master basic driving skills which give them and their parents the confidence they need to get behind the wheel,” concluded Davis.

“VDI is a market leader with best-in-class driver training products and this new offering demonstrates their nimbleness to bring a desperately needed driving solution for today’s teenage parent searching for in-person driving alternatives,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “VDI has built a successful business with innovative technologies, an effective product portfolio and extensive customer base. Those customers include the U.S. Postal Service, numerous universities and school districts along with some of the nation’s largest fleets in transportation, utilities, networking, insurance and public safety sector,” concluded Govil.

About Virtual Driver Interactive

Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) is well known in the simulation industry for its vision of innovative simulation-based training. Other titles include One Simple Decision®, a deterrent to distracted or impaired driving and Virtual DE™ (Virtual Driving Essentials), a driver training and assessment program teaching critical skills. VDI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc., and located in El Dorado Hills, California. For more information about Driving EssentialsXE, please visit www.drivingxe.com . For more information about VDI’s innovative interactive simulation driver training solutions, please visit www.driverinteractive.com .

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX ) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems.

www. cemtrex .com .

