Payoneer Launches Payment Orchestration to Supercharge Global Payment Strategies for e-Commerce Merchants in North America

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payoneer, the digital payment platform empowering businesses around the world to grow globally, today announced that its new payment orchestration platform is available for e-Commerce merchants in North America that are looking to accept international payments. Following its acquisition of optile, Payoneer has now integrated its offering into its core platform and broadened its potential market by tackling the challenges of global payment acceptance.

Unlike payment acceptance solutions, Payoneer’s agnostic payment orchestration platform serves as a technical layer that provides the merchant with a single integration to multiple payment providers, payment methods, and risk providers. This empowers them to create their perfect global payment setup, take control and gain transparency of their payment data. By customizing their payment setup, merchants meet the specific needs of their consumers, according to local preferences and user experience norms.

Payoneer’s payment orchestration platform provides merchants with access to its network of over 100 partners, consisting of global, regional and local payment providers and methods, as well as risk providers. In addition to market-leading global coverage, Payoneer brings a suite of features such as Smart Routing, Common Tokens, Retry Logic, Consolidated Reconciliation File and PSD2 optimization. The payment orchestration platform frees merchants from the restrictions of limited payment partner choice, while ensuring fast implementation of newly desired providers anywhere in the world.

“Bringing an independent payment orchestration platform to the North American market aligns perfectly with our mission to connect the world together, making it as easy to do business globally as it is locally,” said Keren Levy, COO at Payoneer. “We keep hearing more and more from big merchants that there is no one payment provider that can offer everything needed by a merchant with global ambitions. For merchants that depend on flexibility and choice, our single integration opens their world to the top payment providers globally, optimizes the customer experience and lowers costs.”

For more information about Payoneer Payment Orchestration, visit: https://www.payoneer.com/enterprise/solutions/merchant-services/

