Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Launches Popcornflix Video-On-Demand on Plex

/EIN News/ -- COS COB, Conn., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, announced today its free AVOD Popcornflix will add a branded selection of its movies and TV shows to Plex ’s video-on-demand library.



Following Crackle’s VOD launch on Plex in May 2020, Popcornflix is the latest addition of free-to-stream on-demand movies and TV shows from Crackle Plus on Plex. At launch, Popcornflix content is available exclusively to U.S. users, though Plex is available to consumers in more than 200 countries, with title availability varying by region.

President of Crackle Plus, Philippe Guelton said, “This launch further expands our already growing relationship with Plex. Popcornflix’s vast selection of classic and family movies and TV shows offers Plex viewers thousands more entertaining options in every genre and provides our viewers with even more ways to enjoy our content.”

“Plex wants to make finding movies and TV shows easy and enjoyable, and a key element of that is bringing consumers as many options as possible in one central location,” said Keith Valory, CEO at Plex. “Both the quality and quantity of our free movies and TV shows has grown exponentially and that is credited to partnerships with quality content providers like Popcornflix and Crackle.”

Available now, consumers have dozens of new free-to-stream choices from Popcornflix, such as: Drinking Buddies (Olivia Wilde, Anna Kendrick), Gerry (Casey Affleck, Matt Damon), On Golden Pond (Katharine Hepburn, Henry Fonda, Jane Fonda), and Yoga Hosers (Lily-Rose Depp, Harley Quinn Smith, Johnny Depp), as well as family-friendly TV series like 3rd Rock from the Sun (John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, Joseph Gordon-Levitt) and The Rifleman (Chuck Connors, Johnny Crawford, Paul Fix).

More information about Plex and its ad-supported video-on-demand offering can be found here plex.tv/freetv. To watch content from the Plex ad-supported video on demand library visit https://mediaverse.plex.tv/.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL COMPANY

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 80,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns a majority stake in the company formed with Sony Pictures Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT PLEX

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media from one beautiful app. A highly-rated app on all major devices, Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, tv shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet from any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv, or follow @plex on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp.

