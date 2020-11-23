Adamas announces changes to its Board of Directors with the appointment of Spyros Papapetropoulos and the retirement of Ivan Lieberburg

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Spyros Papapetropoulos, MD, PhD, to its Board of Directors. Spyros brings more than 20 years of academic and industry experience with a focus on neurology, and previously held R&D and scientific leadership roles at Acadia, Cavion, Teva, Pfizer, Allergan, and Biogen. Additionally, Adamas announced the retirement of Ivan Lieberburg, MD, PhD from the Adamas board.



“I would like to sincerely thank Ivan for his dedicated service to Adamas since 2004. He played a critical role through multiple successful NDA submissions and our evolution into a successful commercial organization. We wish him well,” said David L. Mahoney, Chairman, Adamas. “We are pleased to have Spyros join us at this next stage of growth. As a seasoned research and development leader, he will be an outstanding addition to our board.”

“Spyros’ extensive experience within neurodegenerative diseases and movement disorders, along with his track record of bringing meaningful therapies to market ideally position him to bring an important perspective to the board. I look forward to his contributions as we continue to deliver on our mission for patients and unlock shareholder value,” added Neil F. McFarlane, CEO.

“I am delighted to join Adamas at this exciting time in the journey towards being a leading neurology company,” said Spyros Papapetropoulos. “I very much look forward to being part of the company’s future growth and continued success.”

Throughout his career, Spyros has led multiple pharmaceutical development programs resulting in successful regulatory filings and product launches. Spyros is a board-certified Neurologist trained in London, UK, and has authored more than 160 peer-reviewed publications. Additionally, Spyros has served on various U.S. government and non-profit committees on healthcare and biomedical research innovation.

About Adamas

At Adamas, our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers, and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

