Global Kinesio Tape Market Will Reach to USD 350 Million by end of 2026, Surging demand for kinesio tape in the sports and aerobics activities drives the global market – Facts & Factors

According to the [210+ Pages PDF] research report, the global Kinesio Tape Market was estimated at USD 200 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 350 million by 2026, at 8% CAGR through 2027. Top market players include KT Tape, SpiderTech, RockTape, Compass Health Brands, ATEX CO., LTD., Nitto Denko Corporation, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc. and others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Kinesio Tape Market Type (Roll Form, and Pre-Cut Strips), By Application (Sports Protection, and Medical Rehabilitation), and Sales Channel (Sporting Goods Store, Pharmacy & Drugstore, Direct Sales, Online, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Kinesio Tape Market was estimated at USD 200 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 350 million by 2026. The global Kinesio Tape Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Kinesio Tape Market Growing On the Back of Surging Demand for Kinesio Tape in the Sports and Aerobics Activities Coupled With Extensive Focus on Research and Development Is Likely To Set New Opportunity in the Market.

Kinesio tape with an acrylic bonding material is an elastic, flexible, translucent cotton strip. In assessing the managing of pain and frailty from sporting injuries and other physical conditions, this tape is commonly used. In sports and musculoskeletal disorders, decreased muscle exhaustion, proprioceptive facilitation, decreased delayed-onset muscle soreness, muscular enablement, improved healing, such as decreasing oedema, inhibition of pain, and enhancement of lymphatic drainage and blood flow, this material is the most efficient and useful.

The global kinesio tape market is classified into sports safety and medical rehabilitation based on application. In 2019, the medical rehabilitation sector held for more than 60.0% of the revenue share of the specified segment. Kinesio tapes are considered to provide a range of therapeutic advantages that benefit from minimizing swelling of the shoulders and joints of the knees. Kinesio tapes, therefore, are commonly used by sports players and athletes. In the previous several years, the rise in the medical business has grown the market for Kinesio tapes in the medical rehabilitation industry. It is a rehabilitative tape designed to simplify the normal recovery process of the body itself and offers prolonged manipulation of soft tissue. To minimize inflammation and pain & to calm sore muscles, this tape is applied over the muscles. For a variety of body issues that differ from headaches to foot problems, Kinesio tapes may be used. The increased muscle pain owing to the increase in minor injuries during sports would continue to increase the growth of the industry. These recordings also help to alleviate pain in the elderly, helping to increase demand for kinesio tapes.

Browse through 59 Tables & 116 Figures spread over 210+ Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Kinesio Tape Market: By Type, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

Request Free Sample Report of Global Kinesio Tape Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/kinesio-tape-market-type-roll-form-and-pre-553

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

• Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

• 190+ Pages Research Report

• Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

• Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

• Includes List of table & figures

• Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

• Facts and Factors research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

The main factor in the growing importance of kinesio tape across the sports industry is to increase the amount of muscle pain due to the increase in minor injuries during sports. One of the most significant factors driving the market is kinesio tape, which helps to alleviate pain in elderly people. Due to the in-demand, the global kinesio tape market is expected to grow by raising consumer awareness and a broad emphasis on research and development by key players. Growing activities in sports and aerobics are expected to see substantial growth in the global kinesio tape market over the forecast period. Kinesio tape patent rights must be secured for the manufacture of kinesio tapes, which may impede the growth of the industry. It is anticipated that research and growth, breakthrough activities in kinesio tape technology and increased government spending in the healthcare industry would open potential approaches for the kinesio tape sector in the near ahead.

Top Market Players

Some of the leading and top kinesio tape companies in the global kinesio tape market include KT Tape, SpiderTech, RockTape, Compass Health Brands, ATEX CO., LTD., Nitto Denko Corporation, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Medsport Products Co. Ltd, and Gspmed Medical Appliances Co., Ltd., among others.

Get an Additional List of Market Players, Request a Free Report Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/kinesio-tape-market-type-roll-form-and-pre-553

Kinesio Tape Market: Key Segment Analysis

The global kinesio tape market is segmented as roll shape and pre-cut strips based on type. The largest revenue share in the worldwide kinesio tape market was accounted for in 2019 among the pre-cut strips segment. Pre-cut strips provide consumers with the highest value. Pre-cut kinesio tapes have been popular since the moment when they minimize the total time required cutting the tapes into strips. The versatility of pre-cut strips to a wide variety of sizes and lengths has also steadily improved with their growing popularity. In recent years, developments in pre-cut strips are expected to have a positive effect on segment growth. More than 50 percent of the global kinesio tape industry accounted for the pre-cut strips segment in 2019.

On the basis of type, the global kinesio tape market is segmented as Roll Form and pre-cut strips. Among which pre-cut strips segment was accounted for the major revenue share in the global kinesio tape market in 2019. Pre-cut strips deliver maximum value to customers. Pre-cut kinesio tapes are famous from the time when they lessen the total time essential to cut down the tapes into strips. With their increasing popularity, the accessibility of pre-cut strips into a broad range of sizes and lengths has also improved gradually. The innovation in the pre-cut strips in recent years is expected to positively impact segment growth. In 2019, the pre-cut strips segment was accounted for more than 50% of the global kinesio tape industries.

On the basis of application, the global kinesio tape market is categorized into sports protection and medical rehabilitation. Among the aforementioned segment, the medical rehabilitation segment was accounted for more than60.0% revenue share in 2019. Kinesio tapes are famous to offer several numbers of therapeutic benefits that benefit in lessening swelling of shoulders, joints knees. Thus, kinesio tapes are broadly utilized by sports players and athletes. The growth in the medical industry in the past few years has increased the demand for Kinesio tapes in the medical rehabilitation sector.

On the basis of the sales channel, the global kinesio tape market is categorized into sports protection and medical rehabilitation. Among the aforementioned segment, the medical rehabilitation segment was accounted for more than60.0% revenue share in 2019.

Browse the full “Kinesio Tape Market Type (Roll Form, and Pre-Cut Strips), By Application (Sports Protection, and Medical Rehabilitation), and Sales Channel (Sporting Goods Store, Pharmacy & Drugstore, Direct Sales, Online, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/kinesio-tape-market-type-roll-form-and-pre-553

Kinesio Tape Market: Regional Analysis

North America is projected, during the forecast period, to govern the overall market. Factors such as the involvement of key players, the rising incidence of injuries and muscle pain and spasms in the area and the developed health infrastructure are responsible for market development. These are some of the main variables responsible for its broad market share. Besides, some of the drivers that are expected to accelerate market growth are favorable government policies and an increase in the number of research partnerships. In this region, due to progressive healthcare policies, a large number of patients, and an established healthcare sector, the United States have the largest share.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/kinesio-tape-market-type-roll-form-and-pre-553

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

This report segments the global kinesio tape market as follows:

Global Kinesio Tape Market: Type Analysis

Roll Form

Pre-Cut Strips

Global Kinesio Tape Market: Application Analysis

Sports Protection

Medical Rehabilitation

Global Kinesio Tape Market: Sales Channel Analysis

Sporting Goods Store

Pharmacy & Drugstore

Direct Sales

Online

Others

Also Read, Kinesio Tape Market Press Release

Browse More Related Reports:

Surfboarding Hydrofoil Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/surfboarding-hydrofoil-market-by-mechanism-e-foiling-and

Organic Personal Care Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-organic-personal-care-products-market-by-product-799

Home Textile Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-home-textile-products-market-by-product-bedroom-808

Compact Road Sweeper Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/compact-road-sweeper-market-by-fuel-type-petrol-850

Three-phase Recloser Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/three-phase-recloser-market-by-control-type-electric-887

About Us:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds. Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Browse Our Blog: https://www.investrecords.com | Invest Records

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

A 2108, Sargam,

Nanded City,

Sinhagad Road,

Pune 411041, India

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com