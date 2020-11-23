Fountainhead Named Among Country’s Top 100 Most Active Small Business Administration Lenders

/EIN News/ -- Largest Orlando-based SBA lender continues to help small businesses through innovative loan programs



ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountainhead, a nationwide, nonbank lender for small-to-mid-sized businesses today announces a major milestone: making the top 100 list for most active Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders in the country.

The Orlando-based lender helps companies grow via SBA 7(a), SBA 504, and low-LTV conventional loan programs, as well as loans via the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Fountainhead’s work on the PPP loan program, launched by SBA in March of 2020, has funded more than $767 million across 8,237 loans and has saved an estimated 120,000 American jobs.

Most recently, Fountainhead was approved to be one of SBA’s Preferred Lenders. This coveted spot in the Preferred Lending Program, awarded to a small percentage of lenders, grants designated underwriting for 7(a) loans, which shaves several business days off the approval and closing process. Fountainhead was also approved to participate in SBA’s Express Loan Program. Both milestones – making the top 100 and receiving PLP status – were achieved in Fountainhead’s first full government fiscal year providing 7(a) loans.

“Ever since we first started in 2015, the team has worked incredibly hard to help provide the smartest and fastest financing possible for small business owners,” said CEO and Founder Chris Hurn. “We’ve grown the company to become the largest SBA nonbank lender in the Southeast and the third largest SBA lender based in Florida through several different company initiatives, the PPP being the most recent. Our growth is exciting, but we won’t stray from our mission to support small businesses navigating the pandemic.”

Apart from its recent government honors, Fountainhead was also named to the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest Growing Companies for the second year in a row, and one of Orlando Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places to Work for outstanding culture and financial industry leadership.

For more information on Fountainhead, or ways to grow your small-to-mid-sized business, visit FountainheadCC.com.

Fountainhead is a nationwide, nonbank, direct commercial lending firm that specializes in funding commercial real estate projects and providing growth financing for business owners utilizing SBA 7(a), SBA 504, conventional loans, and most recently, Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The company is one of 14 nonbank lenders approved by the U.S. Small Business Administration and the team has been involved in financing more than $24 billion in total projects over their careers, making them one of the most experienced teams in commercial lending to owners of small-to-midsized businesses. For more information please visit their website at FountainheadCC.com.

