Tawasal Superapp Messenger Launches in UAE With Free Calls and Lifestyle Features for MENA

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tawasal Superapp, a secure multi-purpose messenger and digital lifestyle app, has launched its beta release in Abu Dhabi, offering free video and voice, text, videoconferencing, bots, and lifestyle services to clients in the MENA and Asian regions.



Tawasal will gradually be introducing a full suite of exciting features with something for everyone from payments and restaurant reservations, to online education and career services. Consumers will also enjoy unparalleled access to information, including live news, sports and leisure, as well as partnerships with their local retailers, a global marketplace, and even a concierge service, allowing users to offer their skills to other participants on the platform, generating an income. Coming soon is also a 24/7 app based medical service.

Tawasal business users will enjoy a dedicated video conferencing feature, working all over the MENA region, with extended user capacity for up to 25 participants.

Retail consumers will eventually be able to rely on Tawasal to interact with government agencies, infrastructure and authorities.

For many in the region, Tawasal will serve as a platform to both enhance their lifestyle and earn a living, as COVID-related economic shifts affect economies, families and their incomes.

The Tawasal team believes that talent is equally spread around the world, while opportunity is not - and it is this approach that shapes Tawasal’s vision. The team focuses on the fantastic opportunities in the region, the huge amount of talent available and great potential to develop truly relevant services, helping MENA and eventually the World, in the post-COVID age.

The Founders believe that as we move into digital, accelerated by post-pandemic paradigms, it will be mobile devices and the software within them that will serve as the drivers of transformation.

Working closely with local and international partners, Tawasal will integrate everything from the offline world, into an easy and practical online format as well as enhance existing popular features by adding a unique regional touch.

Tawasal is using Fabulous, a cross-platform library designed to be used with Microsoft F# programming language. With the help of Fabulous maintainer Timothe Lariviere, Tawasal is pushing the boundaries of functional programming, which enables the app to run great on Android and iOS.

The Tawasal Superapp can be downloaded from App Store, Play Store and www.tawasal.ae .





Media contact

Company: Tawasal

Contact: Sven Vitt, PR Manager

E-mail: Media@tawasal.ae

Telephone: +9710565476571

Website: https://tawasal.ae/

SOURCE: Tawasal