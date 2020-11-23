Loop Insights Partners With VenueNext to Deliver Seamless, Integrated Mobile Commerce Solutions for Professional and College Sports Venues Throughout North America

Partnership Will Build Upon Loop’s New “Venue Bubble” That Provides End-to-End Protection From Contract Tracing to Rapid COVID-19 Testing at Live Event Venues

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce their new partnership with VenueNext, the global industry leader in point-of-sale (POS), mobile commerce and loyalty solutions for every major professional sports league and a number of colleges. Loop Insights will work with VenueNext to integrate the POS leader’s mobile ordering and payment functionality with Loop’s Real Time Dashboard, which will provide their clients with key insights on fans visiting arenas and stadiums at both the professional and collegiate levels, as well as, universities, theme parks, and more.



Earlier this month, Loop Insights announced the implementation of its “Venue Bubble”, the industry’s first-ever, fully integrated contact tracing and rapid testing solution, at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Florida hosting 14 NCAA Division 1 men’s and women’s college basketball teams for the next month.

Loop’s Venue Bubble will seamlessly integrate its rapid testing, tracking and tracing features with VenueNext’s contactless, friction-free mobile payment environment and fan engagement options in order to facilitate the safest possible reopening of professional and collegiate sports venues. As the partnership is now finalized, Loop and VenueNext anticipate these product integrations will produce meaningful impact in streamlining the live event experience for fans with increased insights for venues and event owners, ultimately leading to eventual long-term revenue growth.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson said, “This partnership will enable us to drive our real-time insights and comprehensive testing capabilities at scale with VenueNext’s impressive client roster. As we look to reintroduce fans to live events, their safety is paramount. VenueNext’s contactless mobile payment technology combined with our Venue Bubble offerings create that safe environment within the live event experience that is critical to reopening venues safely and responsibly.”

VenueNext CEO Anthony Perez added, “We pride ourselves on delivering the most innovative mobile commerce and POS technologies for fans to shop, order, and pay for everything from food & beverage to merchandise and services throughout venues. Now, thanks to our partnership with Loop, our clients will be empowered to create the safest live event environments possible for fans today by introducing rapid testing and contact tracing capabilities throughout their venues. Fans can enjoy the peace of mind in knowing that the latest advances in health and safety measures are being deployed on their behalf as the live event industry looks to reopen and bring a sense of normalcy and fun back into our daily lives.”

VenueNext was founded in 2014 with Levi's® Stadium and the San Francisco 49ers and has since gone on to power mobile-first and frictionless commerce in more than one hundred arenas, stadiums, theme parks, universities, corporate cafes, and theaters across the globe, with clients ranging from SIDEARM Sports to the Florida Gators, and many more.

About VenueNext

VenueNext is a next-generation point-of-sale company transforming the way consumers shop, purchase, and pay. Their ecosystem of products combines physical and digital solutions to create a frictionless shopping experience, offering products such as point-of-sale solutions, online ordering, branded apps, and branded payments. VenueNext's powerful platform makes commerce simple for consumers – and easy for brands to incentivize and reward their most valuable customers for their loyalty. VenueNext began in 2014 with Levi's® Stadium and the San Francisco 49ers and has since gone on to power mobile-first, frictionless commerce in Arenas and Stadiums, Theme Parks, Universities, Corporate Cafes, Theaters, and Restaurants across the globe.

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

Forward-Looking Statements/Information:

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Loop’s control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, and competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Loop believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Loop does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Loop should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Loop will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.