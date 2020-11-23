Surgalign Holdings, Inc. Appoints Paul Lewicki, PhD to Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRGA), a global pure-play spine company focused on advancing spine surgery including through the application of digital technologies to improve patient outcomes, today announced the appointment of Paul Lewicki, PhD as a member of its board of directors. With Dr. Lewicki’s appointment the Surgalign Board now consists of nine directors.



Prior to its acquisition by Surgalign, Dr. Lewicki served as President of Holo Surgical, Inc. where he played a significant role in developing the revolutionary Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence platform. He is a cognitive scientist, entrepreneur and investor and a former professor of cognitive psychology at the University of Tulsa, where he established the Nonconscious Information Processing Laboratory funded by multiple grants from the NSF and NIH. He was among the first scientists to publish evidence that the advanced expertise, acquired by humans from experience, involves multivariate and highly-interactive patterns in data, which are much more complex than what humans are able to consciously articulate or even communicate. This approach became popular and quickly adopted by the corporate world as so-called “predictive data mining” – making computers derive from Big Data more complex patterns than what humans can understand, and then use these patterns to make new predictions.

He started StatSoft, a company that pioneered commercial applications of data mining, and rapidly became a large developer of data mining solutions for all industries, with offices in 30 countries and over 1 million accounts. He was the CEO and largest shareholder when StatSoft was acquired by Dell in 2014

“Dr. Lewicki is a thought leader in predictive analytics and has a deep passion for the use of artificial intelligence to promote the general welfare by accelerating technology progress in the area of medicine,” Terry Rich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surgalign Holdings. “We have a shared vision of the promise of digital surgery to improve patient outcomes and look forward to Paul’s contribution to the achievement of our strategic vision.”

“I am excited to be joining Surgalign’s board of directors and leveraging my expertise in predictive analytics and digital technology to help the company advance the standard of spine care by reimagining what is possible through integrated intelligent technology,” stated Dr. Lewicki.



