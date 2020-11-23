VisitCentralItaly.com Promises a Lucky Ticket Holder a Chance to Win a House in Italy This December

Visit Central Italy will announce the name of a lucky winner who will be the proud owner of a house in Italy’s idyllic countryside on December 31st, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Central Italy’s virtual draw will take place live via Facebook and hosted by none other than Stacy Layne Mattews of Rupaul’s Drag Race fame, on December 31st, 2020. The leading real estate company is currently selling a total of 7,000 tickets at just $50 USD each, allowing people to buy into a chance to own a home in Italy’s countryside.

Ticket holders need to be at least 18 years of age at the time of the drawing/announcement. Multiple entries are allowed though mail-in entries are only one per home address/household. All ticket holders stand a chance to win a beautiful home in the Italian countryside, those who aren’t lucky enough to win the home can win other amazing prizes. A Carnival cruise for two is the second prize, with the third-place winner receiving a $1500 prepaid American Express Card, to be used in any way needed.

Readers can find out more about Visit Central Italy’s contest by visiting https://visitcentralitaly.com.

What Type of Home Do Winners Stand to Win?

The 3000 square foot home is nestled neatly in Pendeza, Central Italy. Pendenza is a small charming village, and this four-bedroom villa will serve as the perfect getaway for the winner. While Pendeza is a beautiful, historic place offering lots of peace and quiet, the historic city of Rome is just 75 minutes away. Its proximity to Mount Terminillo also serves as the perfect spot for people who want to ski. Also, 20 minutes away is Lago del Salto, a beautiful lake, which is surrounded by many water parks.

Inside the home, winners are treated to a fully decked out kitchen, with the latest appliances, and a full-size pizza oven. The door from the kitchen leads into the patio, which is an excellent spot for entertaining guests. Also included is a bar, allowing you to enjoy apéritif in the comfort of your beautiful villa.

The villa is ideally located, which means that the winner can choose to live there all year long, or it can be rented out.

All Taxes Taken Care Of



When talking about what taxes the winner will have to pay, an executive at Visit Central Italy said, “All initial taxes and fees associated with the property is taken care of unless the winner has another home in Italy, if so, then the second home tax will need to be paid.”

When talking about the number of tickets, the spokesperson added that “We are selling just 7000 tickets, and more than half of them are already sold. Plus, we are running a promotion whereby a person can Buy Six Tickets, And We’ll Give Them Two For Free!”

About Stacy Layne Matthews

On December 31st, 2020, Stacy Layne Mattews will announce the winners. The North Carolina native is best known for being the fan-favorite on the hit television show, Rupaul’s Drag Race Season 3 and Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4, Stacy also starred in the adult panto version of the classic Cinderella.

About VisitCentralItaly.com

VisitCentralItaly.com is dedicated to helping people discover the joys and beauty of central Italy. Led by CEO Armand Giovannotto, the team at VisitCentralItaly.com is composed of award-winning international Realtors and design specialists. Reach out today to list your property or find your new Italian home.





VisitCentralItaly.com - 415-251-0984





