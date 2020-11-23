RideShare Rental, Inc., formerly YayYo, Inc Announces the launch of its Electric Vehicle strategy

/EIN News/ -- The New EV program will be launched before the end of December



RideShare Rental will take delivery of the first 40 EV vehicles in December

RideShare Rental is also developing a Car Share App for EV’s, which will be completed before the end of the year

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RideShare Rental, Inc., formerly YayYo, Inc ("RSR" or the “Company") ( Other OTC:YAYO ), a leading provider of vehicles to the rideshare and delivery gig economy industry, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, RideShare Car Rentals, LLC, today announced it is getting into the EV space with a model that will generate revenues and profits upon its launch.

"We have been working on an EV strategy for the rideshare space and car sharing space for a while now," commented Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO. "We are excited that we are finally launching the first 40 EV vehicles in December. Working with a few partners in this space has allowed us to fulfill a goal the company had. With funding and infrastructure coming in from our partners, we were able to make great strides both in the technology and the deployment of the vehicles.”

"We are launching two different strategies to fulfill our goal with EV vehicles. One will be a true Car Share starting in LA and will continue to expand through the country. The Car Share portion of EV will be subsidized by our partner and guaranteeing a profitable venture for the company. We should see revenues from this program hitting this quarter. The second phase of the EV strategy is with the new functionalities of the new app which includes unlocking and starting the car through the app. The problem we are solving for actual renter of vehicles for the gig economy space is the limited Distance an EV before recharging and the time to recharge a vehicle makes it not feasible for gig workers to rent EV vehicles. Our strategy will be to have EV vehicles available across the city, when a driver runs low on their battery, they can simply swap up vehicles using their app and continue driving without delay. We feel this strategy will allow the expansion to EV vehicles where driver can save money on gas, one of the biggest costs and become part of green economy. We are planning to test the model in December as well," CEO Ramy El-Batrawi added.

RideShare Car Rentals LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, is an online rideshare vehicle booking platform to service the ridesharing and delivery gig economy which includes both our owned-fleet and third party fleets.

Fleet Management

Distinct Cars LLC, our wholly-owned subsidiary, maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles that are commercially available for rent by gig-economy drivers.

About RideShare Rental, Inc. Formerly YayYo, Inc

RideShare Rental, Inc. bridges the gap between rideshare drivers in need of a suitable vehicle and rideshare companies that depend on attracting and keeping drivers. RideShare Rental, Inc. uniquely supports drivers in both the higher and lower economic categories with innovative policies and programs. RideShare Rental, Inc. is a leading provider of rental vehicles to drivers in the ever-expanding gig economy.

RideShare Rental, Inc. provides SEC filings, investor events, press and earnings releases about our financial performance on the investor relations section of our website (www.yayyo.com).

