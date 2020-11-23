Tacton Partners With Intershop to Enable Manufacturers to Deliver a Complete Self-Service E-commerce Experience for Highly Configurable Products

Partnership Delivers Manufacturing Customers a Consumer-Grade E-Commerce Experience

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tacton , a global leader in Smart Commerce solutions for manufacturers with CPQ, today announced a self-service, visualization-powered e-commerce solution through a partnership with B2B e-commerce platform provider Inters h op . When powered by Tacton CPQ, manufacturers can sell their highly customizable product portfolio through an unprecedented enterprise-grade customer portal offering a 100% self-serve e-commerce experience.



Customer expectations across industries have evolved as consumers make more and more purchases using self-service online services. To meet these growing demands, manufacturers need to expand their offerings to include an end-to-end self-serve e-commerce experience. Under the partnership between Tacton and Intershop, customers of equipment manufacturers can use a digital customer portal that enables them to collaborate digitally throughout their buying experience, starting with the configuration process all the way through product lifecycle management.

“Our customers are focused on their customers' experience, and this partnership brings that aspiration to a whole new level," said Bo Gyldenvang, CEO of Tacton. "Intershop is a proven innovator in the self-serve e-commerce space offering customer portals with a 360-degrees view, providing personalized content and self-services. We are excited to leverage their solutions with ours to empower manufacturers to offer their customers a truly world-class customer experience."

“Intershop provides B2B customer portals offering the same type of high-end experience they are used to in the B2C world throughout the customer life cycle. Our solution aligns perfectly with Tacton's goals in the manufacturing space,” said Dr. Jochen Wiechen, CEO of Intershop Communications AG. "Tacton has emerged as a leader in helping manufacturers give customers the type of digital real-time visual sales experience today's consumers crave, and we look forward to helping them advance this even further with our customer portal capabilities.”

With the most advanced manufacturing configurator on the market, Tacton solves the challenges facing today's manufacturers that need to deliver highly customized products across all channels. The company's capabilities allow it to power a full e-commerce solution for manufacturers, and the partnership with Intershop will expand this offering into highly configurable manufacturing for both prospects and existing customers.

About Intershop

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) is an independent, internationally leading provider of omnichannel commerce solutions. The latter are available as cloud-based commerce-as-a-service solutions or as licensed models and combine the expertise from over 25 years of software development for online commerce. Upon request, Intershop orchestrates the entire omnichannel commerce process chain – from the design of online channels to the implementation of software to fulfillment. Around the globe, more than 300 enterprise customers run Intershop solutions. Customers include large corporations such as HP, BMW, Würth and Deutsche Telekom as well as medium-sized enterprises. Intershop operates in Europe, the USA and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Tacton

Tacton enables Smart Commerce for manufacturers by empowering organizations to extend beyond traditional commerce. Tacton Smart Commerce ensures manufacturers always offer optimal solutions to their customers throughout the entire B2B buyer journey. Our industry expertise and leading technology enable a seamless customer experience. Tacton provides solutions to our global customers such as ABB, Bosch, Caterpillar, Daimler, MAN, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Toshiba and Yaskawa. Tacton is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and Stockholm, Sweden, with regional offices in Karlsruhe, Germany; Warsaw, Poland; and Tokyo, Japan.

Contact:

