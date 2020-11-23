Ascent Cloud Announces Updates to LevelEleven Sales Performance Management Solution on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

LevelEleven customers can now benefit from enhanced visibility into team performance and real-time insights with conversion ratios and “what-if” analysis on key performance indicators

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud today announced it has updated its LevelEleven sales performance management solution on Salesforce AppExchange, providing customers with real-time insights into their data and news ways to engage with their teams whether working remote or in an office.



With LevelEleven’s latest release, Conversion Insights makes it simple for sales leaders to use Performance Scorecards to inform and develop strategies for their teams. Additional enhancements help leaders to score coaching conversations to track progress over time, clone coaching notes, automatically incorporate historic data into sales contests, and enable LevelEleven within Salesforce communities.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, LevelEleven is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000055dIBEAY .

LevelEleven

LevelEleven, an Ascent Cloud solution, helps sales and customer-facing teams to cultivate winning behaviors, identify and improve essential performance metrics, and coach with consistency, all natively with-in their Salesforce CRM.

To learn more about the latest release, please watch the recording of the October Release Webinar . To see LevelEleven’s sales performance management solution in action, please request a demo .

Comments on the News

“We are committed to constantly evolving our suite of solutions to meet our customer needs. Sales leaders told us that they needed an easy way for their managers and reps to understand the conversion ratios between key funnel metrics, which led to the creation of Conversion Insights. The power to quickly understand historical conversion ratios and perform “what-if” analysis on the metrics that drive revenue and success is a game-changer, but there are so many great enhancements in this release it is hard to pick a favorite.” - David Leinweber, CEO

“We are excited that Ascent Cloud is continuing to innovate their LevelEleven sales performance management solution on AppExchange as they continue to meet the needs of sales and customer-facing teams,” said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

About LevelEleven

LevelEleven, an Ascent Cloud solution, is a leading sales performance management platform that empowers sales leaders to motivate, engage, and coach their teams with gamification, scorecards, coaching, and onboarding solutions. With LevelEleven infused into your company culture, your reps will crush their quotas and sales managers will find it easier than ever to motivate what matters. Ascent Cloud is proudly headquartered in Detroit, MI and is top partner on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace.

For more information about LevelEleven, visit leveleleven.com .

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 5,000 solutions, 8 million customer installs and 90,000 peer reviews, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT, analytics and artificial intelligence technologies for businesses.

Additional Resources

Connect with us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/leveleleven/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/ascent-cloud/

Follow us on Twitter: @ leveleleven @ ascent_cloud

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http ://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Media Contact:

Cassie Dodd

Ascent Cloud

(949) 503-0851

cassie.dodd@ascentcloud.io