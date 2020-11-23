Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 469 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,159 in the last 365 days.

FactSet to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will participate in Credit Suisse’s 24th Annual Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Phil Snow, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 4:20 p.m. EST. A live webcast will be available on FactSet’s investor relations website. A replay will also be available for one year following the event.

About FactSet

FactSet® (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) delivers superior content, analytics, and flexible technology to help more than 133,000 users see and seize opportunity sooner. We give investment professionals the edge to outperform with informed insights, workflow solutions across the portfolio lifecycle, and industry-leading support from dedicated specialists. We're proud to have been recognized with multiple awards for our analytical and data-driven solutions and repeatedly scored 100 by the Human Rights Campaign® Corporate Equality Index for our LGBTQ+ inclusive policies and practices.  Subscribe to our thought leadership blog to get fresh insight delivered daily at insight.factset.com. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:                         
Rima Hyder                                        
857.265.7523                                
rima.hyder@factset.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

FactSet to Participate in Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.