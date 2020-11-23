Albertsons Companies announces new Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals

Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals are flash-frozen to save the flavors; a delicious, nutritious dinner is just minutes away

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more meals are eaten at home, Albertsons Companies is lending the home cook a hand with the new flash-frozen Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals.

Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals are ready in minutes using just one pan. Featuring on-trend flavors, restaurant quality presentation and taste, the convenient meals use only high-quality natural ingredients that are free from antibiotics and artificial ingredients, flavors, or colors.

“Our culinary experts have created easy and delicious meal solutions that make all of dinnertime – from prep, to the meal, to cleanup – more enjoyable for everyone,” said Chad Coester, Senior Vice President of Own Brands. “We know that this year especially, busy families are craving more variety at dinner time, and our savory skillet solutions deliver. While some of the staple flavors will always be available, we will continue to innovate and introduce new meals to help keep dinner new and fresh.”

The delicious flavor, nutritional value, and freshness are locked in with a nitro flash-freezing technology called enrobing. As the name implies, the sauce is enrobed around the ingredients and dispenses as it cooks. No defrosting is needed, so these meals can go straight from the freezer to the dinner table in as little as ten minutes.

The skillet meals add more depth to the company's lineup of convenient meal solutions offered by its Own Brands portfolio – which includes ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook options. Along with in-store availability, customers can order them for delivery or pick up through the company's websites and e-commerce apps.

The easy-to-prepare meals are inspired by traditional home cooking, restaurant favorites, and global cuisine flavors. The following flavors are available now:

Prime rib roast with mushroom gravy

Chinese style beef with broccoli

Shrimp scampi with pasta

Four cheese mac n cheese

Mexican style pulled pork with pineapple

Beef stew with vegetables

Chicken marsala meatballs

Chicken tikka masala

Pork roast stroganoff

Seafood and andouille sausage jambalaya

Lobster tortellini

Texas brisket fried rice

Own Brands products, including the Open Nature Savory Skillet Meals, are found exclusively at Albertsons Companies stores, which is comprised of 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Haggen.

