Jiayin Group Inc. to Release Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Results on Monday, November 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or “the Company” ) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 30, 2020, before the open of U.S. market.



The company will conduct a conference call on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

What: Jiayin Group Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call When: 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, November 30th, 2020 Webcast: http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/

Please register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.



Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5890747

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 8, 2020. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 5890747.

Phone Number Toll-Free Number United States +1 (646) 254-3697 +1 (855) 452-5696 Hong Kong +852 30512780 +852 800963117 Mainland China +86 4006322162

+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company’s investors relations website at http://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/ .

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between investors and borrowers, whose needs are underserved by traditional financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jiayin Group

Ms. Shelley Bai

Email: ir@jiayinfintech.cn

or

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Susie Wang

Email: susie@blueshirtgroup.com

In the U.S.:

Ms. Julia Qian