Bellerophon Therapeutics Announces Results of Interim Analysis of Phase 3 COViNOX Study of INOpulse® for the Treatment of COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- WARREN, N.J., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLPH) (“Bellerophon” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing treatments for cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases, today announced that the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) has completed its pre-specified interim analysis from the first 100 patients randomized in the Phase 3 COViNOX study of INOpulse® for the treatment of COVID-19.



The interim analysis, as requested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was limited to the evaluation of safety and a single efficacy endpoint of respiratory failure or death (RFD).

“Based on the recommendation of the DMC, we have put the COViNOX study on clinical hold. To date, we have recruited close to 200 patients, of which 100 were included in the interim analysis. Of note, the interim analysis included 10 RFD events, representing a small sample size for evaluation of the RFD endpoint. We intend to complete the study procedures for the remaining patients and evaluate the full data set, which will include additional clinically important endpoints, such as change in clinical status and duration of hospitalization, in order to assess potential next steps in our COVID-19 program,” said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon Therapeutics.

“We continue to be enthusiastic about our lead program in fibrotic interstitial lung disease (fILD) and other pulmonary hypertension (PH) programs, which leverage years of experience with inhaled nitric oxide as a targeted and potent vasodilator to address the underlying vascular resistance and improve hemodynamics, ventilation/perfusion mismatch, quality of life, and exercise capacity in these patients. These indications represent significant unmet medical needs for which there are currently no approved therapies. Importantly, following the positive results from our Phase 2 studies, we expect to enroll the first patient in our Phase 3 REBUILD study in fILD shortly, and our ongoing Phase 2b trial in PH associated with sarcoidosis is progressing well, with top-line results anticipated around the end of 2020,” concluded Mr. Tenenbaum.

About Bellerophon

Bellerophon Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on developing innovative therapies that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary and infectious diseases. The Company is currently developing multiple product candidates under its INOpulse® program, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery system. For more information, please visit www.bellerophon.com.

