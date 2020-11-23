180 Life Sciences Corp. Continues to Expand Intellectual Property Portfolio With Additional Patent Grants

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with its lead indication in Phase 2b/3, focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced the continued expansion of its IP portfolio.



180 Life Sciences is an applicant and licensee of a broad and growing patent portfolio for three major drug platforms in the areas of inflammation, fibrosis and pain. The patent portfolio covers 16 patent families with 42 patents issued and 32 pending in several important jurisdictions, including the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, Japan and China.

On November 20, 2020, the Company received a notice from the USPTO that it will publish application 62/722,263 “Method of treating frozen shoulder using an il-33/TNF bispecific antibody”. The patent application is a continuation of US Patent No. 10,500,2730. Once the patent is granted, it will be assigned patent number US-2020-0338193-A 1. This is an additional part of a family of patents the Company has in its extensive patent portfolio.

The Company also received a notice of acceptance for its US patent, “Method of treating early stage Dupuytren's Disease”, with the application number 16/089,234 filed September 27, 2018. Publication date is expected to occur on February 11, 2020.

Additionally, the Company received notification that the EU has granted its application number 15726740.2, which was filed on August 29, 2016.

The EU patent will be granted Dec 9, 2020, thereafter the Company chooses where in the EU it wishes to validate the patent. The Company has decided the following countries with the date of publication of the grant, no later than March 9, 2021: Austria, Belgium, Germany, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and United Kingdom.

The Company’s patent portfolio consists of three main sets of IP, which correspond to the respective program.

Anti-TNF Platform

Patent families: 11

Number of patents: 36

Number of patent applications: 25

Lifespan: Between February 2031 and February 2036

SCA Platform

Patent families: 2

Number of patents: 4*

Number of patent applications: 3

Lifespan: April 2035**

* one will be granted as noted above on Dec 9, 2020

** Expiry of EU patent to be granted to be shown on grant date

α 7nAChR

Patent families: 3

Number of patents: 2

Number of patent applications: 3

Lifespan: 2028

Other recent filings and grants include:

Granted: January 14, 2020 Chinese patent ZL201580020978.7 for SCA: cyclohexenyl compounds, compositions comprising them and uses.

Filed: April 22, 2020 US patent application 62/704,121 SCA: bioactive phenolate ionic complexes.

Granted: June 2, 2020 US patent 10669334 treatment for Dupuytren’s Disease.

Filed: September 1, 2020 Hong Kong patent application 62020001194.3 for method of treating systemic fibrotic disorders using an IL-33/TNF bispecific antibody.

The Company’s patent portfolio is made up of both its own IP and exclusive worldwide licenses, with, Oxford University Innovation Limited, The Kennedy Trust for Rheumatology Research University of Oxford, Stanford University, and the Hebrew University.

“The issuance of these additional patent assets significantly strengthens the IP portfolio governing our lead program,” said Dr. James Woody, CEO of 180 Life Sciences, “We are committed to broadening our global patent estate as we continue to expand our internal pipeline and increase patient access to innovative therapies. Having these most recent patents awarded, particularly in the EU, is important as it provides validation in the 12 largest countries in the EU, including the UK, and provides the platform to be able to expand clinical trials, commercialization and partnering efforts throughout Europe.”

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor), with its lead program in phase 2b/3 clinical trials.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, statements relating to the continued listing of the Company on The NASDAQ Stock Market; expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the Company; expectations with respect to future performance, growth and anticipated acquisitions; the ability of the Company to execute its plans to develop and market new drug products and the timing and costs of these development programs; estimates of the size of the markets for its potential drug products; potential litigation involving the Company or the validity or enforceability of the intellectual property of the Company; global economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; access to additional financing, and the potential lack of such financing; and the Company’s ability to raise funding in the future and the terms of such funding. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks, as well as in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus that the Company filed in connection with the recent merger. These reports and filings are available at www.sec.gov. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company, the transactions described herein or other matters and attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as otherwise provided by law.

