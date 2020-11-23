2 Ranked Travel Information Digital Media Brand, OnlyInYourState, Releases New Report Highlighting Insights from its Recent Travel Survey

Study Finds Readers are Re-embracing the “All-American Road Trip,” while Prioritizing Sanitization Measures when Selecting Where to Stay

/EIN News/ -- SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel digital media brand, OnlyInYourState, has released a new consumer travel report based on responses from its most recent reader survey. The #2 ranked Travel Information site that reaches more than 9 million unique monthly visitors (source: October 2020 comScore for a single-domain site) surveyed more than 12,000 readers to identify consumer comfort with travel -- which is somewhat impacted by sanitization procedures at accommodations and attractions -- as well as current behaviors and planned future activities over the next six months. This consumer insights report is the latest from Leaf Group’s portfolio of digital brands, where recent studies have highlighted new and shifting consumer behaviors due to current events, including the ongoing pandemic.



Collected between September 16 - 28, 2020, the OnlyInYourState data shows that, despite continued spikes in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, consumers are eager to travel again, with 77% of those surveyed expressing interest in traveling within the next six months. Though only 28% of respondents said they plan to board a plane, more than 85% said they are planning a road trip in the next six months. This renewed interest in day trips and road trips is prevalent in current consumer travel behavior, with the majority of those surveyed interested in road trips within 2-5 hours from home and more than 74% of respondents seeking out travel opportunities to connect with nature. Compared to OnlyInYourState’s April consumer survey, nearly twice as many September survey respondents reported visiting an attraction (i.e., state park, monument, landmark, etc.) in the past two weeks.

Consumers are also becoming increasingly more comfortable with the idea of staying at a hotel, especially relative to those comfortable with air travel -- 41% of respondents said they are somewhat or very comfortable staying overnight at a hotel, while only 17% of respondents are somewhat or very comfortable with traveling by plane. For those considering spending the night somewhere for travel, sanitizing procedures was the most important factor (38% ranked this the top priority) in selecting a place to stay, followed by price and location, each of which ranked as the top factor by 24% of respondents.

“It is promising to see such strong expectations to travel within the next six months and a renewed passion for the ‘great American road trip.’ Most readers indicated that travel safety is a top concern, and part of our study helps show where and how brands should reposition themselves to match those needs" said Scott Messer, SVP, Media at Leaf Group. “OnlyInYourState’s highly engaged audience proved to be a fantastic resource for uncovering consumer behaviors when it comes to travel, we look forward to shedding light on these insights to help shape our editorial and brand partnerships.”

OnlyInYourState takes a fun, informal approach to travel articles to help readers discover unique things to do in each of the 50 states. To learn more, please visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ and to see the results of the most recent consumer travel study, visit https://study.leafgroup.com/oiys.html .

About OnlyInYourState:

Founded in 2015, OnlyInYourState features over 100,000 articles highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country’s 50 distinctive states. Collectively, the brand’s unique, highly-curated editorial content has reached millions of passionate readers and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About Leaf Group:

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .

