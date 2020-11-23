XpresSpa Group Opens XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facility with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Today

First XpresCheck in the West to Commence Operations Before Holiday Travel Season

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced with the City of Phoenix Aviation Department for an XpresCheck™ COVID-19 testing facility at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The Company is converting a closed urgent care medical clinic, located pre-security in Terminal 4, which is adjacent to the PHX Sky Train® corridor, to an XpresCheck Testing Facility. This facility will host six separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 400 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include a rapid molecular COVID-19 test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, and the Blood Antibody Test. All three tests are similarly offered at XpresCheck locations in JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and Boston Logan International Airport.

"We are delighted to launch XpresCheck at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which will be our fourth COVID-19 testing facility in the U.S., and to be commencing operations ahead of Thanksgiving, which has historically begun the busiest travel period of the year,” said Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO. “The infrastructure we have built with XpresCheck is laying the groundwork for much more than coronavirus testing. We are prepared to address second and third waves of the virus, in addition to any other easily transmittable virus in the future. While our current focus is providing convenient, reliable COVID-19 testing, our long-term goal is to become the leading brand in the rapidly emerging travel health and wellness category by helping people manage medical conditions during travel.”

“Widespread testing is one of the best ways to fight COVID-19. The City of Phoenix continues to provide testing opportunities for all residents and looks for new, innovative ways to assist in slowing the spread. The city's newest partnership with XpresCheck will offer testing for airport employees, travelers and members of the public. These services will help restore a bit of normalcy and convenience to the airline industry by providing an extra layer of security and comfort,” said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego.

The City of Phoenix is also using Federal CARES Act funding, through the end of December, to supplement the cost of testing for Phoenix residents who do not have health insurance that covers the service. Residents can pre-book their appointments in advance or come in for a walk-up visit. XpresCheck will verify the patient’s residency at the time of the test.

“A COVID-19 testing site in the airport terminal may give passengers peace of mind about their own health, fellow passengers and can help to boost travel,” said Thelda Williams, Phoenix City Councilwoman – District 1 and Chair of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation Subcommittee. “Phoenix Sky Harbor is a gateway to Arizona and a major economic engine for the state; partnerships like this add another layer of health safety.”

“The launch of XpresCheck at Sky Harbor is beneficial to our local community,” said Carlos Garcia, Phoenix City Councilperson – District 8, which includes Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. “The city of Phoenix has been focused on ensuring that testing is available to its residents. This is another avenue to make it easier for our residents to get tested as well as for those visiting the state.”

“This is an important partnership that will benefit not only travelers and airport employees but city of Phoenix residents,” said Laura Pastor, Phoenix City Councilwoman – District 4 and member of the Transportation, Infrastructure and Innovation Subcommittee. “I’m pleased that we will be able to offer free testing to city of Phoenix residents due to CARES Act funding that we received earlier this year. This is another way we are making it easier for our residents to get the testing they need.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing under its XpresCheck™ brand at JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, and Logan International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of a COVID-19 vaccination when it becomes available (including whether such vaccination becomes available in the near term or at all), the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our ability further expand our initial sites, including at JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport, and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

About Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, America’s Friendliest Airport®, has an annual economic impact of more than $38 billion. Every day approximately 1,200 aircraft and more than 120,000 passengers arrive and depart at Sky Harbor. PHX Sky Harbor is funded with Airport revenue. No tax dollars are used to support the Airport.

