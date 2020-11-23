Cummings Plumbing Helps Local Family Whose Home Was Damaged by Crash
Family grateful for community outreach including new air conditioning unit from Cummings Plumbing and added safety featuresTUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was terrifying moment for the Waldron family after a car crashed through a fence straight into their Drexel Heights home, narrowly missing their disabled son, Anthony, who was sleeping inside. This was the second time a car crashed into the house. But since the latest accident, the generosity of Cummings Plumbing Heating and Cooling and others in the community have helped the family feel safer and more comfortable in their home.
Cummings Plumbing heard about the family's misfortune and discovered their home was being underserviced by a poorly-functioning evaporate (swamp) cooler. While the family originally just wanted to replace it with another swamp cooler, Cummings Plumbing decided to take it a step further by contacting Carrier, a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning company, to replace it with something more efficient for the climate of Tucson, Arizona, which was on pace to break a heat record this past summer.
"My heart really went out to them when I watched the story and I was really touched by it," Jason Carnes of Cummings Plumbing told News 4 Tucson.
Aside from hauling away the old unit to make way for the new air conditioner, Cummings Plumbing Heating and Cooling also used its equipment to install a new solid barrier outside, as well as adding boulders to ensure no future mishaps like these ones occur — or at least protect the family home if it does.
Meanwhile, a family friend has set up a gofundme page called "Help Keep Anthony Safe!" in support that had topped its goal of $2,000 as of November 17. The site notes that the first crash into the family's home also narrowly missed hitting Anthony.
The Waldron family has two disabled sons, with their father Wendell being a retired veteran and his wife previously selling candy apples to help make money. Despite their limited resources, they continue to go above and beyond to care for their children.
The family has expressed gratitude to Cummings Plumbing and others for their timely community outreach. "I'm grateful and thankful to KVOA for getting Cummings out here to do this job for us," Wendell Waldron told News 4 Tucson. "Hopefully, in the near future this will never happen again."
About Cummings Plumbing Heating and Cooling
Since leaving Oregon and opening in Arizona in 1983, Cummings Plumbing Heating and Cooling has become a trusted company serving residential and commercial clients in Tucson, Phoenix, and surrounding areas through its multiple locations. The company offers a wide variety of services including plumbing, a/c repair, electrical services, septic, water heater repair/replacement, and much more. The company offers a number of financing options to make equipment more affordable for families. Learn more at cummingsplumbingtucsonaz.com.
