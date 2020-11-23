CHEERS e-Mall GMV Exceeds 370% YoY to Reach RMB141 Million for 11.11 Shopping Festival

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) (“Glory Star” or the “Company”), a leading mobile and online digital media and entertainment company in China, today announced that the Company achieved strong results during the 2020 11.11 Shopping Festival (the “Shopping Festival”). During the Shopping Festival, the gross merchandise value (“GMV”) of the Company’s CHEERS e-Mall online e-commerce platform grew by 370% as compared to the same period in 2019 to RMB141.0 million, order volume increased to 56,100, and daily active users (“DAUs”) exceeded 7 million.

Representing an important change from previous years, CHEERS e-Mall decided to cooperate with Taobao and Tmall for the first time during this year’s Shopping Festival. As part of this collaboration, CHEERS users were able to purchase a large number of first-rate goods from both Taobao and Tmall on CHEERS e-Mall using coupons and rebate rewards specifically designed for CHEERS users. During the Shopping Festival, more than 150 million Cheers users benefited from this cooperation, obtaining access to a wider selection of quality goods at affordable prices from around the globe.

Highlights From the 2020 11.11 Shopping Festival

The number of SKUs on CHEERS e-Mall exceeded 24,000 and included several renowned and high-quality domestic and foreign brands, including Estee Lauder, Givenchy, SK-II, La Mer, Apple, Huawei, TCL, Haier, and more.

According to data from Glory Star, the provinces of Shandong, Guangdong, Hebei, Henan, Sichuan, and Jiangsu were the top six provinces in terms of transaction volume. Meanwhile, as a percentage of total GMV, GMV generated in third-tier cities and below exceeded 51.0%.

According to Glory Star’s data, female users accounted for more than 57.0% of total active users and became the primary consumer group, which led to higher sales in such categories as beauty and apparel, fashion goods, mobile phones, and home appliances.

As of midnight on November 11, 2020, sales from commodity investments in gold previously launched in September 2020 reached RMB4.35 million.

Sales from 3C products, such as Apple’s iPhone 12 series and Huawei’s Mate 40 series, household appliance brands, such as Sony, Toshiba, Samsung, Philips, TCL, and Haier, and cosmetics brands, such as Estee Lauder and SK-II, all increased significantly as compared to same period of 2019.

Mr. Bing Zhang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Glory Star, said, “We executed several new initiatives to achieve terrific results during this year’s 2020 11.11 Shopping Festival. In light of these successes, we will continue to pursue more innovative cooperation models, unlock the potential of new content-based consumption scenarios, and provide our users with more high-quality and convenient goods and services at the most competitive prices. Meanwhile, we also aim to better meet the aspirations of our users and customers for a better life, while further promoting a consumption upgrade throughout the broader society.”

