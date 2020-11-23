Starscope Monocular Reviews - Worthy Phone Camera Telescope?

Priced at $48 per unit, the Starscope Monocular claims to offer 10x zoom capability for a variety of tasks.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Starscope Monocular is a new zoom lens launched online in November 2020 that is compatible with smartphone cameras today.

You can use the zoom lens for smartphone photography, wildlife spotting, birdwatching, sightseeing, and other tasks. It’s exclusively available through StarscopeMonocular.com and is one of the most popular smartphone telescopes for professional photo-taking functions available considering its utility and affordability.

But there are many questions and even concerns that need to be addressed first about the Starscope Monocular telescope. Is the Starscope Monocular worth the price? How does the monocular work? Does it really provide the same power as a $4,000 DSLR camera? Find out everything you need to know about Starscope Monoculars and how it works today in our review.

What is the Starscope Monocular?

The Starscope Monocular is a monocular telescope available through StarscopeMonocular.com.

You can attach the monocular to your smartphone camera to capture distant objects. Others use it for birdwatching or sightseeing.

Like other monocular lenses, the Starscope Monocular is like one half of a pair of binoculars. You get a single lens with zoom capability. You can place the lens directly to your eye to zoom. Or, you can place it against a camera or smartphone to capture zoomed in imagery, getting 10x zoom shots that your ordinary camera cannot capture.

Let’s take a closer look at how the Starscope Monocular works and how it compares to other monoculars available today.

How Does the Starscope Monocular Work?

The makers of the Starscope Monocular produced their lens by testing and finding “to equal or exceed the zoom and photo quality produced by some of the most expensive brands on the market.” In fact, the company claims their $48 lens has comparable power to a $4,000 DSLR camera.

When you buy the Starscope Monocular, you get a compact, lightweight monocular telescope you can use for a variety of tasks.

The Starscope Monocular is compatible with Android and Apple smartphones. Just place the monocular up to the camera on the front of your phone, then capture distant objects using the 10x zoom capability.

The Starscope Monocular sales page is filled with testimonials from customers who captured things they were otherwise unable to capture – like distant wildlife on a South African safari.

Others describe the monocular as a “telescope”: they attach the device to their smartphone to capture high-resolution photos of the moon. In one example photo posted, a man was able to capture close-up images of craters on the moon using an ordinary iPhone camera outfitted with the Starscope Monocular.

Starscope Monocular Features & Benefits

The makers of the Starscope Monocular advertise all of the following features and benefits:

10x zoom capability

High contrast and sharpness

Low aberration, distortion, and vignetting

Protective coating

Comparable to $4,000 DSLR cameras and high-end telescopes

Certain areas of the webpage claim the Starscope Monocular comes with a stabilizing tripod. However, this tripod appears to be sold separately.

How to Use the Starscope Monocular

The Starscope Monocular is straightforward to use. Simply place the device up to your eye, then twist the ocular lens adjustment down for better comfort and a full field of vision. Twist the ocular lens adjustment up to exclude extraneous light.

Once adjusted to your eyes, rotate the focus dial until your subject appears sharp.

The Starscope Monocular is waterproof and fogproof, allowing you to see in any weather. You can use it in humid or wet conditions, for example, without fogging the lens.

To clean the Starscope Monocular, blow away any dust or debris on the lens or use a soft lens brush. Do not rub the lens. You can use a microfiber cloth to remove dirt or fingerprints, gently cleaning in a circular motion. Avoid using a rough cloth, as it can scratch the lens surface. A photography-type cleaning fluid or isopropyl alcohol can give a more thorough clean. Apply the cleaning fluid to a cleaning cloth – never apply it directly to the lens.

Starscope Monocular Technical Specifications

The Starscope Monocular webpage shares the user manual for the monocular, making it easy to see the technical specifications for the monocular and compare it to other products available today.

Here are some of the important technical specifications for the Starscope Monocular:

Magnification: 10X

10X Lens: Fully multi-coated (FMC), green

Fully multi-coated (FMC), green Objective Diameter: 50mm

50mm Durability: Waterproof and fogproof

Waterproof and fogproof Color: Black

Black Exit Pupil: 3mm

3mm Eye Relief: 20mm

20mm Prism Glass and Type: BAK4

BAK4 Field of View: 114/1100mm

114/1100mm Dimensions: 155x70x44mm

155x70x44mm Weight: 320g

320g Compatibility: Works with tripod or smartphone

Starscope Monocular Pricing

The Starscope Monocular is priced at $48 per unit, although you can get a discount by ordering multiple units per order. Here’s how pricing breaks down:

Starscope Monocular Refund Policy

One important caveat of interest is that the Starscope Monocular has an unusually strict refund policy. You can only request a refund on your purchase if the product is unopened and unused, as this has become a more popular return policy ever since Covid-19 hit.

You can only request a refund if you send the product back “in the original unopened packaging.” If you opened the Starscope Monocular packaging, tried the monocular, and didn’t like how it works, then you cannot request a refund. In fact, your refund seems void as soon as you open the packaging. However, if there is any problem, it is very wise to reach out to the official Starscope Monocular customer service support team with any concerns or questions for the fastest response available.

Who’s Behind the Starscope Monocular?

The Starscope Monocular is sold online by a company named Thinknix Enterprises Limited.

That company aims to be “dedicated to bringing you the latest and most innovative telescopic technology on the market,” according to the official about us page. The company also claims to employ a team of engineers who create high-end telescopic devices at a discount price. Thinknix doesn’t just claim to source the monocular from a cheap Chinese factory: they claim to design the monocular themselves which immediately makes them one of the products that stand out from the rest.

Starscope Monocular Contact Information

You can contact the Starscope Monocular team via the following:

Starscope Monocular Email: support@starscopemonocular.com

support@starscopemonocular.com Starscope Monocular Phone (United States & Canada): 855 288-4558

855 288-4558 Starscope Monocular Phone (United Kingdom & Ireland): 033081 80844

033081 80844 Starscope Monocular Phone (Australia & New Zealand): (02) 5133 5684

(02) 5133 5684 Starscope Monocular Mailing Address: 1286 University Ave #1019 San Diego, CA 92103-3312, USA

Final Word

The Starscope Monocular is a monocular lens available through StarscopeMonocular.com. The lens offers 10x zoom capability through a portable, lightweight design.

You can attach the Starscope Monocular to your smartphone. Or, you can place it directly against your eye to zoom in on distant wildlife and other sights.

The main drawback of the Starscope Monocular is the refund policy. As far as we can tell, you can only request a refund on unopened, unused products. You cannot request a refund on used lenses. However, this is a very minor issue because most Starscope Monocular reviews allude to how the majority are enjoying their new smart phone camera telescope lens.

