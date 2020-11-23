TALOS INSTITUTIONAL TRADING PLATFORM ADDS INDUSTRY’S LEADING DIGITAL ASSET LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS

Real-time access to multiple OTC liquidity providers is key component to achieve best execution for institutional traders

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talos, a technology provider for the institutional trading of digital assets, today announced that order flow from six OTC liquidity providers has been integrated into its end-to-end trading platform. These partners are: Alameda Research, B2C2, Cumberland, Galaxy Digital, Genesis, and Hehmeyer. With the addition of these liquidity partners to the Talos platform, which already includes connectivity to top cryptocurrency exchanges, institutional investment firms and broker-dealers can seamlessly and simultaneously access the vast majority of digital asset liquidity.

"OTC liquidity providers play a crucial role in the digital assets trading landscape and account for a large portion of the global institutional traded volume," said Anton Katz, co-founder and CEO of Talos. "Access to these sources of liquidity is essential for price discovery and best execution for institutional investors and service providers alike as they increase their adoption of this new asset class. The addition of these top OTC liquidity partners to our platform allows us to connect our clients with an extensive network of liquidity in real-time and provides them with true best execution capabilities."

“We see tremendous opportunity in the platform created by Talos, which offers the sophisticated trading capabilities today’s institutional investors demand as they deepen their involvement in this asset class,” said Paul Famighetti, Cumberland’s Global Head of OTC Technology. “Since its founding, Cumberland has been focused on bringing deep liquidity and a world-class experience to our counterparties, and Talos’ platform is a powerful tool to advance this work.”

“We are pleased to now offer our competitive OTC pricing and continuous two-way markets to Talos’ institutional clients. With over-the-counter markets now dwarfing exchange trading, industry participants are increasingly demanding the bank-grade trading experience B2C2 is best known for,” said Rob Catalanello, CEO and President of B2C2 USA.

Chris Hehmeyer, CEO of global market maker Heymeyer, added: “For us, the partnership with Talos is incredibly exciting and really sets the foundation for future growth. Our skills are complimentary, allowing us both to do what we do best, and we firmly believe working together will provide institutional investors with vast opportunity in the digital asset space.”

By tapping into this extensive liquidity network, Talos’ customers can seamlessly interact with exchanges or OTC liquidity providers of their choice, while still maintaining direct relationships with their liquidity providers. The platform supports several modes of execution, including RFQ/RFS (Request for Quote/Stream) and ESP (Executable Streaming Prices), while also allowing its clients to use sophisticated execution algorithms.

Publicly launched at the beginning of October after a year of live trading with clients, the Talos platform is built exclusively to support end-to-end trading of digital assets – from onboarding to price discovery, from execution through settlement – including bilateral access to liquidity providers. The platform provides solutions to meet the needs of investors and financial service providers, including prime brokers, OTC liquidity providers, lenders, custodians, and exchanges. Clients access the Talos platform via API or GUI, and it is highly configurable to their unique workflow requirements.

Talos provides an institutional-grade technology infrastructure that supports the full lifecycle of digital assets trading, from price discovery to execution through to settlement. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform connects the diverse group of participants involved in today's crypto-asset market structure – institutional investors, prime brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, lenders, and custodians – through a single point of entry. This streamlines the entire trading process, eliminates unnecessary intermediary risk, and provides institutions a clear path to best execution. For additional information, visit www.talos.com.

